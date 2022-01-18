Starter Named Number One Launchpad by CryptoRank

British Virgin Islands, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starter (https://starter.xyz), the leading IDO launchpad, incubator and investor network that has raised over $30 million in seed, private and public round for 45+ projects across multiple blockchains is ecstatic to be recognized as the number one initial dex offering (IDO) launchpad in the fourth quarter of 2021, based on average Return of Investment (ROI) by CryptoRank.

The leading crowdfunding launchpad, has created an iron-clad Certified IDO Application that vets and ensures all up-coming projects based on their tokenomics, pitch deck, marketing plan, team history and roadmap. These benchmarks safeguard that investors are not subject to losses associated with rug pulls, usually carried out by project visionaries who divert and exchange virtual tokens - draining liquidity from the product and dragging down the product's value to practically zero.



Starter reassures investors that they can trust new projects, having raised over $30M for 45+ projects including CakeMonster, WallStreetBets, EnjinStarter, Nasdex, Project Oasis and Mimir, among others.



CryptoRank provides crowdsourced and hand-picked research based on overall analysis and market news to advise and guide investors to make smart investment decisions in the crypto market. To gather data, the platform used the ROI metric and formula to gather the competence of each considered launchpad to measure performance of their portfolio of IDO projects launched on each incubator network.



“The Starter team is delighted to receive the recognition. We are very proud of our innovative developers and our processes in the cryptosphere. We’re grateful to our community members for instilling their trust into our process and following along and investing in IDOs presented via our incubator. Each of our IDO’s are thoroughly vetted by us and we believe in every project that we present to our community,” said Angela Brasington, CMO at Starter International. “With everyone’s support, we have been able to transition from a single chain launchpad service to a full ecosystem natively deployed on multiple chains and the results are showcased not only by receiving this honorable recognition from CryptoRank but also by the success of our IDO projects.”



For additional information regarding Starter's upcoming IDOs please visit https://starter.xyz/.



About Starter



