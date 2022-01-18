Ilumed Announces Appointment of David J. Priscal, M.D., As Chief Medical Officer

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ilumed, a Medicare transformation company focused on assisting patients to achieve their healthiest lives by driving lower-cost, better-quality and more-equitable healthcare outcomes, today announced the appointment of David J. Priscal, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Priscal will oversee ilumed’s clinical programs and services designed to enable its physician partners to deliver improved healthcare outcomes for patients while driving down costs.



“David’s extensive background as a practicing physician, an executive at one of the country’s largest insurance providers and a medical professional in start-up settings make him the ideal candidate to lead our efforts to improve the lives of vulnerable and underserved Medicare patients,” said Debra Finnel, CEO of ilumed. “I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working with David for nearly 15 years and I’ve seen firsthand his commitment to helping patients achieve their healthiest lives.”

Dr. Priscal joined ilumed from Humana, where he most recently served as Chief Medical Officer/Regional Vice President of Health Services of South Florida. There, he oversaw a team of 167 physicians and nurses focused on delivering best-in-class healthcare. Prior to Humana, Dr. Priscal was Chief Medical Officer at Family Physicians Group in Orlando, the largest Hispanic medical group in Central Florida. Previously, Dr. Priscal held roles of increasing responsibility at Medical Care Consortium Inc. over the course of 13 years prior to the company’s acquisition by Humana.

Ilumed is one of the original fifty-three (53) Direct Contracting Entities (DCE) approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of CMS’s Global and Professional Direct Contracting (GPDC) Model, which was designed to enhance care-quality for Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries while simultaneously reducing costs through risk-sharing arrangements with physicians. The company has experienced explosive growth year over year, doubling its clinician base and increasing its number of covered Medicare beneficiaries more than six-fold from 2021 to 2022.

“I’m thrilled to join an organization that is committed to transforming Medicare through enabling patients to live healthier lives while also driving down healthcare costs,” said Dr. Priscal. “Debbie and her team are driven servant leaders with a singular passion to deliver high-quality, accountable care. Ilumed is creating new programs that leverage proprietary technology and rigorous clinical management, enabling us to make a meaningful impact on Medicare patients’ health within the underserved senior community, particularly those in rural and urban areas with health disparities.”

About ilumed

Ilumed is a Medicare transformation company, helping patients achieve their best, healthiest lives by driving lower-cost, better-quality and more-equitable healthcare. As a direct contracting program for traditional fee-for-service Medicare, the company is at the cutting edge of evolving models to proactively focus care when and where it’s most needed, using cost savings and equitable reimbursement models to improve the patient and provider experience. Powered by a scalable, proprietary technology platform, ilumed makes population health a reality, stratifying and managing patient risk to identify preventative health opportunities, including tackling social determinants of health. A deeply experienced management team and strong financial foundation propel this next-generation healthcare company. For more information, visit http://www.ilumed.com.

