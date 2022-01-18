Ultrasonic Sensor Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global ultrasonic sensor market size is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast timeline, owing to the development and adoption of advanced technologies in different sectors. Moreover, the concept of autonomous driving is picking up the pace in many developed regions. Several automakers are intensifying their research and development efforts to integrate such innovative technologies to not only enhance their customer’s driving experience, but also improve their safety. Such initiatives will boost the adoption of ultrasonic sensors. The region-wise trends that may positively contribute to market expansion are mentioned below:

North America (regional valuation may reach $1 billion):

Retro-reflective sensors widely used by automakers:

The North America ultrasonic sensor market size from retro-reflective ultrasonic sensors is likely to observe 12.5% CAGR through 2027. The sensors have many advantages, such as ease of deployment, user-friendly optical axis, reduced cost of installation, and low maintenance. Retro-reflective sensors are being extensively used by vehicle manufacturers to enhance the performance of parking assistance systems, which may increase their use.

Use of ultrasonic sensors in medical devices:

Ultrasonic sensors are finding robust use in medical devices due to the rising production of ultrasound machines and blood glucose meters. The sensors are also being heavily used in different types of medical imaging devices, including radiography and ultrasonography machines. The instruments are used to view real time images of internal body structures, such as bones, tendons, ligaments, and internal organs, thereby positively influencing the demand for ultrasonic sensors.

Canada ultrasonic sensor market outlook improves:

Canada market may showcase a CAGR of 10.5% through 2027 as ultrasonic sensors are witnessing strong use in industrial automation and robotics applications. The government is also increasing its investments to help companies develop new robotics technologies, which may bolster the use of ultrasonic sensors.

Asia Pacific (regional automation may reach $2.5 billion):

Demand for through beam ultrasonic sensors rises:

The Asia Pacific ultrasonic sensor market size from through beam ultrasonic sensors is likely to record 14% CAGR through 2027. Through beam ultrasonic sensors consist of a wide range of beneficial features, such as large transmission range, shorter response time, and accurate proximity testing, among others. It can be used to receive as well as transmit a signal to enhance the precision and accuracy by decreasing the margin of error, which may stimulate its adoption among end-users.

India market share grows:

India may showcase around 12% CAGR in the industry through 2027. One of the major reasons behind this is the rising number of government initiatives and investments to increase the production and sale of consumer electronics in the country.

For example, the Indian government, in September 2020, unveiled the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Under this scheme, it will offer $23 billion as financial support to promote the establishment of manufacturing plants to produce consumer durables and electronic devices in the country. Such efforts will drive the demand for consumer electronics and strengthen the use of ultrasonic sensors in these devices.

Industrial automation gains momentum:

Industrial robots will positively affect the regional market outlook as they are being extensively used across a wide range of sectors. These robots are equipped with ultrasonic sensors that help them in material handling, sorting, object detection, pick & place, and numerous other applications. In addition, the governments are offering financial support to encourage companies to adopt industrial automation in their production processes, which may drive the demand for ultrasonic sensors.

Europe (regional valuation may cross $800 million):

COVID-19 impact on the demand for ultrasonic sensors:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the Europe ultrasonic sensor market forecast as advanced technologies, such as industrial automation and robotics picked up the pace in sectors, including chemical, automotive, pharmaceutical, aerospace, and defense, among others.

These technologies played a vital role in keeping the manufacturing processes free from interruptions and delays when there was a severe shortage of labor force. They also helped enterprises keep up with the demand for various products and assisted them in achieving their targets, which enhanced the use of ultrasonic sensors in these technologies.

Use of ultrasonic sensors in level measurement:

The level measurement application may observe a CAGR of 10% over 2021-2027. Ultrasonic sensors are commonly used in level measurement applications in a variety of manufacturing facilities.

The sensors offer maintenance-free, continuous, and contactless level measurement of sludges, fluids, powders, pastes, and oils in bulk materials. They also help in accurately identifying the level of raw materials to improve and smoothen the flow of manufacturing operations, thereby fostering their demand among end-users.

