Xevant Announces Three Executive Promotions

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xevant, the leader and creator of automated data analytics for pharmacy benefit organizations, announced the promotions of three employees to the executive team. Jason Garfield, Laura Phillipson, and Greg Heaps will now serve as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Vice President of Client Experience, and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), respectively.

Jason (Jace) Garfield, MSW, has thrived in many industries ranging from data and information technology to foster care and mental health management. His passion for technology and data automation paved the way toward innovations in identifying new-to-market drugs, tracking systems to identify clinical interventions, and data automations, resulting in millions of operational cost reductions. At Xevant, Jace leads all product operations and is responsible for a diverse team of technology experts.

Xevant CEO, Brandon Newman, said, "Jace has been key to our team for many years. His knowledge and expertise in data automation give us a clear advantage on many fronts."

Laura Phillipson is a client management expert with a career managing client services teams that spans nearly two decades. Laura excels in helping clients create a strong strategy with a competitive edge.

Newman added, "Laura's extensive background in both customer service and the medical field provides an ideal blend to lead client management for Xevant."

Greg Heaps is an innovative business builder specializing in launching and building high-growth companies. As a founding member and on the leadership team of multiple venture-backed tech startups, Greg has an extensive background in numerous markets including software services, health and medicine, commercial real estate, and consumer-focused products. His primary motivation is driving demand and growth through an omnichannel, go-to-market strategy.

Newman said, "A large part of Xevant's success can be attributed to Greg's leadership and guidance in our marketing efforts. He has my full confidence in this role."

About Xevant: Xevant's revolutionary pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation throughout the data analysis process, accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, and Brokers. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that took weeks, months, or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is the recipient of the Globee Start-Up of the Year Award and is a certified Great Place to Work company. For more information about how Xevant helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results, visit www.xevant.com. You can also follow Xevant on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Greg Heaps

Phone: 801.634.5717

Email: greg.heaps@xevant.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment