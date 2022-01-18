Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Illinois

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that Enphase installers in Illinois have seen increased deployments of Enphase® Energy Systems, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as Illinois continues its commitment to clean energy.



Illinois recently approved the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which includes a commitment to 100% clean energy by 2050 and funding to support renewable energy and energy storage deployments. Illinois is projected to rapidly expand its residential storage capacity, with deployments expected to triple in 2022 and to grow 30-fold over the next six years, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“The flexibility of battery storage allows customers to gain control over how and when they use electricity from the grid or from solar panels installed on their homes,” said Julian Vandervelde, vice president of sales at Moxie Solar, an Enphase Silver installer. “We are proud to offer our customers the best-in-class energy storage technology from Enphase, so they not only gain control over their electricity use, but also benefit from additional reliability, safety, and durability.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase App, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty plus a 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“Homeowners in Illinois put their trust in us to provide them with comprehensive energy solutions,” said Trevor Sumner, president at Sun Badger Solar, an Enphase Gold installer. “The Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ Microinverters offer our customers a high-quality experience, enabling them to maximize the value derived from their solar systems and gain true energy independence.”

“Our team of highly experienced installers are dedicated to evaluating the best solar and battery technology in order to deliver the most reliable and effective home energy solution to our customers,” said Aur Beck, president and CEO at AES Solar, an Enphase Silver installer. “With Enphase Energy Systems, our customers get peace of mind for their families when they need it most.”

“We are encouraged by Illinois’ commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “As the state works to incentivize residential solar and energy storage deployments, Enphase is pleased to have partnered with such an outstanding group of world-class installers who are poised to meet this growing demand.”

