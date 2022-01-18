Veteran Journalist Kathy Ehrich Dowd Joins Autism Science Foundation as Director of Community Relations

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding and supporting innovative autism research, today announces veteran journalist and editor Kathy Ehrich Dowd as Director of Community Relations. In this role, Dowd will guide ASF’s efforts to raise awareness of its critical work by fostering relationships between autism families and scientists through the organization’s content, media relations, events, strategic partnership and fundraising efforts.

With more than two decades of experience, Dowd is a longtime print and digital journalist who brings a particular proficiency in human interest reporting. Most recently, she worked as a contributing news editor for TIME, writing and editing stories on various news, politics, books, culture and business-related topics. Before that she spent more than 15 years at PEOPLE, most recently serving as digital politics editor. She began her career as a general assignment reporter for the Lynn Item and Patriot Ledger, both highly respected daily newspapers in the metro Boston area, and is a graduate of Boston University’s College of Communication.

“I could not be prouder to join this dynamic organization to help advance its essential mission,” said Dowd. “ASF’s team is comprised of fierce advocates who intimately understand the life-changing power of science. I am thrilled to be joining a team so dedicated to helping underserved people lead fulfilling lives with dignity.”

“With autism prevalence rates rising yet again and the ongoing pandemic continuing to disproportionately impact autism families, our work has never been more important,” said ASF Co-Founder and President Alison Singer. “Stakeholder engagement is key to all our work. I am extremely pleased that we’re now in the position to add this important role, and even happier that we’re able to tap someone of Kathy’s caliber to lead these efforts. We look forward to further integrating her into our team and are excited about what this means for our ability to reach the families for whom we advocate, the researchers we fund and the donors who make it all possible.”

About the Autism Science Foundation

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. To learn more about the Autism Science Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.autismsciencefoundation.org.