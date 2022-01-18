SIOS Reveals Technology Predictions for 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced top technology predictions for 2022.



While some well-established trends, such as the migration of applications and data into the public cloud, will continue in 2022, the ongoing potential for disruption caused by COVID-19 will drive IT to greater expectations for high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR).

Cassius Rhue, VP of Customer Experience, SIOS Technology, predicts the following major trends driven by these expectations:

Multicloud Infrastructures Will Become Mainstream - Despite the added complexity of running different workloads in different clouds, a multicloud model will enable companies to choose cloud offerings that are best suited to their individual application environments, availability needs, and business requirements. Concerns about the ability to meet 99.99% SLAs in the cloud for business-critical applications will prompt companies to implement sophisticated application-aware high availability and disaster recovery solutions.

Enterprise Reliance on Databases and ERP Systems Will Drive Higher Demand for Specialized HA Expertise - Powerful database and ERP systems such as Oracle, SAP S/4HANA and SQL Server have become so business-critical that even brief downtime for these systems is costly. They are running in increasingly complex environments, prompting more and more companies to turn to HA/DR specialists with deep, application-specific experience in implementing uptime protection for these important systems.

More Investment in Disaster Recovery - Climate change and social unrest have moved the need for disaster recovery to the forefront of IT focus. DR planning is no longer factoring in the rare “once in 100 years storm” or “once in a lifetime earthquake.” Companies will spend more on DR in 2022 and look for more flexible deployment options for DR protection, such as replicating on-premises workloads to the cloud and failover clustering across cloud availability zones and regions.

High Availability Protection for Storage will Become Standard - Simple backup of data storage is no longer sufficient. Regardless of whether the storage is NFS, SAN, cloud-native shared storage, or replicated local storage, companies will increase protection levels for their data storage – both on-premises and in the cloud - to include HA/DR protection.

Companies will Reconsider On-Premises Data Centers in Favor of Cloud - Some companies that moved business-critical applications into the public cloud are now considering either a reverse migration or a hybrid-cloud configuration for three main reasons: unpredictable cloud fees; data sovereignty requirements for companies that are subject to regulations that require them to keep data within their company’s geographic borders; and the need for in-house control over IT infrastructures.

Container Complexity Will Limit Adoption for Production Workloads Needing HA/DR - Containers are continuing to make the headlines and are destined to be used in more use cases throughout the IT infrastructure. The benefits of containers are proven in DevOps environments but their complexity, coupled with constraints on IT resources and the complex architecture of many applications, databases, and ERP systems will limit their adoption in production environments. Companies will continue to run complex applications, databases, and ERPs in on-premises and cloud environments where they can ensure HA/DR protection.

