OptimizeRx’s AI-Driven Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.



The Business Intelligence Group’s annual BIG Innovation Awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. OptimizeRx’s AI-Driven Therapy Initiation and Persistence platform empowers pharmaceutical manufacturers to easily implement and measure tech-enabled awareness, market access, and adherence programs.

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring OptimizeRx’s AI-Driven Therapy Initiation and Persistence platform as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

Steve Silvestro, chief commercial officer at OptimizeRx said, “We are delighted to be recognized for our cutting-edge contribution to improving the lives and care of patients. Our platform is the vanguard of digital solutions to execute against life science commercial strategies. Our continued innovations help to provide earlier and easier access to critical support resources, to increase medication starts and adherence, and to improve patient outcomes.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through a technology platform embedded within a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

