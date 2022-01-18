myOrthos Announces Clinical Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- myOrthos, a leading OSO (Orthodontic Support Organization), recently announced their inaugural Clinical Board of Directors, comprised of five esteemed doctors from their partner practices. The Board is peer-nominated, doctor-elected and doctor-led. Unveiled internally in December, the Board is now active, with quarterly read-outs and monthly working sessions. Each Director supports a core area of focus and is paired with one to two myOrthos team members for cross-collaboration of clinical and operational expertise. This addition to clinical leadership is a meaningful milestone toward myOrthos' company goal of being the premier partner for Orthodontists and their supporting teams. Learn more about myOrthos and their Clinical Board of Directors at myOrthos.com.

The mission of the Clinical Board of Directors is to lead, advise, and advance the clinical direction of myOrthos, and to be a trusted and valued partner to business operations. As one of the few OSOs without a Founding Orthodontist in the C-suite, this Board provides clinical leadership and direction, while prioritizing the clinical autonomy that is foundational to their provider relationships.

To create the Board, myOrthos solicited doctor nominations from employees across the company, including front desk coordinators, chairside assistants, doctors, and myOrthos support services team members. In total, more than 100 nominations were received, and the candidate slate was comprised of 15 doctors to fill five positions. Elections ran for several weeks, with each myOrthos doctor casting a vote for each position. The elected Directors are highly qualified, dedicated leaders, with a passion for excellence and a commitment to myOrthos core values.

Dr. Salvatore Manente, Manente Orthodontics, serves as Director of Clinical Quality, Compliance, and Excellence. His role is to establish and oversee a peer-review quality program and be the go-to leader for clinical quality in the organization. He is paired with Elizabeth Campbell, Founder and CEO of myOrthos. In addition to his partnership with myOrthos, Dr. Manente serves as the current delegate chair of NESO (Northeastern Society of Orthodontics) and past president of the New York State Society of Orthodontists, and past president of the Northeastern Society of Orthodontists (NESO).

Dr. Ashley Acevedo, CT Braces, serves as Director of Clinical Education, Training and Recruitment. Together, with Betsy Mulvey (VP of Human Resources) and John Studley (Director of Provider Relations), she will create and carry out a robust clinical training and education program for Orthodontists and clinical staff. Dr. Ashley shares myOrthos' core value of putting people and patients first and says, "New doctor recruitment is an important aspect in the continued growth and strength of myOrthos."

Dr. Stephen Labbe, Labbe Family Orthodontics, is partnered with Tyler Russell (Co-Founder and SVP of Business Development) and Kristy Barker (VP of Marketing) to serve as Director of Growth and New Patient Experience. In his role, he will support and expand the growth initiatives within myOrthos partner offices and in expanding their footprint for new partnerships. An experienced leader, having practiced for 30+ years in Maryland, Dr. Labbe understands the importance of "a well-balanced marketing plan that focuses on DDS referrals, patient referrals, community involvement, and digital marketing."

Dr. Domenic Mazzocco, of Hanover and South Shore Orthodontics, was elected to the role of Director of Operational Excellence. Partnered with Shinto Chakuncal (Chief Operating Officer) and Casey Lonabocker (Sr. Director of Operational Transformation and Integration), Dr. Mazzocco's focus is optimizing practice efficiency—something he understands well from his 30+ years of practice. But he also understands that metrics don't replace the people-first mission of myOrthos. He says, "It's important to be flexible enough to realize that metrics are a good tool, but patients are the ultimate reason we are in practice."

Dr. Natalie Miller, Labbe Family Orthodontics, serves as Director of Technology and Vendor Relations. Together with Alex Pirrotta (Sr. VP of Finance) and Vlade Dimovski (VP of Information Technology), her role is to evaluate new technology, support pilot programs and optimize vendor relationships. Dr. Miller says, "I appreciate the fundamental role that technology plays in optimizing our day-to-day operations and believe we must keep up with the rapidly evolving advancements in technology to stay competitive and boost productivity."

Founder and CEO Elizabeth Campbell says, "I am thrilled to bring this diverse and dynamic group of leaders together to support our current and future growth. Clinical leadership and provider satisfaction are at the core of our success and I am honored to work alongside these talented Orthodontists in furthering myOrthos' mission."

myOrthos is proud and grateful to their providers and their commitment to myOrthos' values, mission, and corporate responsibility. myOrthos network is currently 55 Orthodontists and more than 500 team members throughout 10 states. Since the company's inception, they've hired 160 employees (and 13 doctors), into the Orthodontics industry, with 43% of the Doctors diverse by gender or race/ethnicity.

myOrthos is an OSO (orthodontic support organization) whose mission is to empower orthodontic independence, provide exceptional patient care, and build a community of orthodontic excellence. They are passionate about helping orthodontists focus on what they do best: creating beautiful smiles. Founded in 2020, myOrthos has quickly grown to include 55 orthodontists. myOrthos is committed to clinical autonomy and putting its people first, and is focused on growth—for partner practices, the platform, and the industry as a whole. To learn more, visit myOrthos.com.

