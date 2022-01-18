Maptelligent, Inc., is Pleased to Announce a New Digital Twin Project with The Everett Theater and Gibby Center for the Arts of Wilmington, Delaware

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maptelligent, Inc. (OTC PK: MAPT) www.maptelligent.com.

Maptelligent, Inc. (OTCPK: MAPT) is pleased to announce a new digital twin project with The Everett Theater and Gibby Center for the Arts of Wilmington Delaware, who has been presenting and teaching the arts in downtown Middletown, Delaware since 1922. Maptelligent, Inc., a leader in geoenabled building information modeling, will be providing a digital duplicate of the 100-year-old theater, derived from LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scans of the theater, forever documenting the theater’s infrastructure for historical reference, in addition to a digital workflow solution set that can support ongoing operations, planning, design, and building.

The Everett Theater debuted on November 9, 1922, as a replacement to the Middletown Opera House that burned down the year prior. It was designed by noted theater architects W.H. Hoffman and Paul J. Henon, Jr. The Philadelphia architectural firm was known for its theater designs,100 theaters in total, 46 of them in Philadelphia alone. In 1983, a group of concerned citizens formed “Associated Community Talents, Inc.”, a nonprofit organization, to purchase the Everett Theatre and restore it. Associated Community Talents, Inc., evolved into The Everett, Inc., a nonprofit organization that operates both the theater and in 2006 added The Gibby Center for the Arts. In 1989, the movie “Dead Poets Society” was filmed at both St. Andrews School in Middletown and at their very own Everett Theater.

The Maptelligent, Inc., team of surveyors were able to create quick and accurate LIDAR laser scans of the location, providing detailed point clouds of the as-built environment. Lidar, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges. Our team of expert modelers use the LIDAR point cloud to derive infrastructure features and extract information to be transformed into building information models.

Maptelligent, Inc., solutions will allow theater staff to easily obtain, share, and analyze disparate data of all types and formats, saving time and resources. Jen Helms Treasurer of The Everett Theater stated, “Having a digital version of the theater, not only allows to capture the current environment but better communicate future projects, saving time and money.”

The Maptelligent, Inc., solution can be used as the basis of coordination and communication is bringing projects to life through geographic context, allowing teams to engage, collaborate, and gain insights through improved access to information and workflows.

“Maptelligent, Inc. is honored to provide services to The Everett Theater and Gibby Center for the Arts. Our ability to capture the physical world and make it a valuable tool will address many common use cases in facility and operations management,” stated Joseph Cosio-Barron, CEO for Maptelligent, Inc.

For more information, refer to www.maptelligent.com., info@maptelligent.com or contact: Joseph Cosio-Barron 415-990-8141