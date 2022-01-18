iCoreConnect Announces Kansas Dental Association Endorsement and Washington State Dental Association Recommendation as Continued Monthly Recurring Revenue and Subscriptions Expand at Record Levels

WINDERMERE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for healthcare business workflow, today announced the Kansas Dental Association (KDA) endorsement of iCoreRx, electronic prescribing software and the Washington State Dental Association (WSDA) selection of iCoreRx as a Recommended Solution for its members.



With cloud-based iCoreRx, dental providers can securely prescribe all medications including controlled substances, check patient medication history for up to five years, and review drug dosing and interactions. iCoreRx integrates with most major practice management systems in the United States, removing challenges, improving patient safety and better protecting dental practices.

KDA provides member dentists with legislative advocacy, timely news updates, and endorsed programs and services. Kansas law for prescribing controlled substances changed on July 1, 2021, requiring electronic prescriptions for Schedule II-V drugs. iCoreRx is a one-stop, e-Prescribing software that speeds and simplifies the prescription process, while improving patient outcomes.

As of January 1, 2022, state law in Washington requires doctors to electronically prescribe Schedule II-V controlled substances. iCoreRx has been selected as a Recommended Solution for the WSDA’s more than 4,500 member dentists. The WSDA has been the voice of dentistry in Washington since its inception in 1887.

“After the tremendous organic growth and Monthly Recurring Revenue expansion we had in the third quarter, we are excited to continue to add state endorsements to the iCoreConnect platform,” commented iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. “We saw this trend accelerate in the fourth quarter and expect this to continue into 2022.”

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 70 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected,""should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

Contact:

IR@iCoreConnect.com