Clarus Appoints Greg Heichelbech as General Manager of Rhino Rack USA

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Rack, a premier overlanding company that manufactures and distributes highly-engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, and accessories, and a brand of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), has appointed Greg Heichelbech to the new role of General Manager of Rhino Rack USA.



Heichelbech has over 30 years leadership, operations, and sales and marketing experience working in the branded aftermarket, powersports and outdoor markets. He will be responsible for expanding the presence of Clarus’ Rhino Rack® and MAXTRAX® brands in North America. He joins Rhino Rack from Motorsports Aftermarket Group (“MAG”), the largest North American manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of branded aftermarket products for the powersports industry.

Clarus President John Walbrecht, commented on the appointment, “We believe there is a massive opportunity to build upon Rhino Rack’s sizeable following in its existing core markets and capitalize on compelling growth opportunities, especially in the United States and across North America. Greg’s experience in the automotive aftermarket and powersports industries and his leadership in creating new sales channels, working with global suppliers, and inspiring product innovation makes him the perfect fit for the new GM role. We look forward to working with Greg, as he positions the Rhino Rack and MAXTRAX brands for accelerated growth.”

At MAG, Heichelbech served on its board of directors and held the position of president and CEO of MAG’s Accessory Group from 2018 to 2021. While in these roles, he increased the Accessory Group’s direct-to-consumer sales, built out the Amazon and Walmart businesses, ramped up product development and SKU diversification within the Kuryakyn and Mustang Motorcycle Products brands, and made key hires. Prior to MAG, Heichelbech served in senior leadership roles at REV Group (NYSE: REVG), BRP US and Triumph Motorcycles North America. He started his career at Harley-Davidson, where he worked for 20 years in various sales, dealer relations and market development positions.

Heichelbech, commented, “Rhino Rack is an iconic brand among automotive aftermarket professionals and outdoor enthusiasts known for having the best engineered solutions for overlanding experiences. I’m excited to join as the GM of Rhino Rack USA and am focused on executing on Clarus’ ‘Innovate and Accelerate’ strategy to seek to expand Rhino Rack’s and MAXTRAX’s reach across North America.”

Heichelbech received his BBA from University of Wisconsin – Whitewater and his MBA from Loyola University Chicago.

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in-class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets. Our mission is to identify, acquire and grow outdoor “super fan” brands through our unique “innovate and accelerate” strategy. We define a “super fan” brand as a brand that creates the world’s pre-eminent, performance-defining product that the best-in-class user cannot live without. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, Sierra®, and Barnes® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Our portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth underpinned by powerful industry trends across the outdoor and adventure sport end markets. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com , www.rhinorack.com , www.maxtrax.com.au, www.sierrabullets.com, www.barnesbullets.com , www.pieps.com , or www.goclimbon.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contacts:

John C. Walbrecht

President

Tel 1‐801‐993‐1344

john.walbrecht@claruscorp.com

Aaron J. Kuehne

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Tel 1‐801‐993‐1364

Aaron.kuehne@claruscorp.com

Michael J. Yates

Chief Financial Officer

Tel 1‐801-993‐1304

mike.yates@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Tel 1‐949‐574‐3860

CLAR@gatewayir.com