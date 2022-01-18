CarbonBuilt and Master Builders Solutions to Grow the Market for Low Carbon Concrete Products

LOS ANGELES and CLEVELAND, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonBuilt and Master Builders Solutions® today announced a collaboration focused on the development of admixtures for use with CarbonBuilt’s low cost and low carbon technology platform. These admixtures will facilitate the application of CarbonBuilt’s Reversa™ technology to a wide range of precast concrete products, including pavers, segmented retaining walls, hollow core slabs, pipes, manholes and other types of dry- and wet-cast products. In addition, the parties will explore the use of existing and new admixture chemistries to increase carbon dioxide utilization without sacrifice to product performance, product cost or process cycle time.



“While the initial application of our technology will be in concrete masonry, which was the focus of our successful DOE and XPRIZE demonstrations, we intend to expand its use to include the broader precast concrete marketplace. Admixtures can help with this, as well as with increasing our overall utilization of carbon dioxide,” said Rahul Shendure, CEO of CarbonBuilt. “Master Builders Solutions is a recognized leader of sustainable and high performing admixture innovations for concrete, and our partnership will allow us to not only serve more markets in a more impactful way, but also to do so more quickly.”

CarbonBuilt’s Reversa formulations replace most or all of the Portland cement used in concrete products with widely available materials, reducing raw materials cost and embodied carbon simultaneously. During the curing process, CO 2 taken directly from industrial sources, biomass or emerging direct air capture solutions is permanently sequestered in the concrete. Together, these changes result in a 10 to 30 percent reduction in raw material costs and a 60 to 100 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, all while producing products that meet existing specifications.

“The application of our technology to CarbonBuilt’s revolutionary process will result in high-performance precast concrete products with low embodied carbon,” said Paul Seiler, Technology Director, Master Builders Solutions. “Having worked with their team for years, it is exciting to have this collaboration opportunity to advance the technology to its full potential.”

“Reducing carbon footprint is the defining challenge – and opportunity -- in the concrete industry over the next 20 years,” said Dr. Bruce J. Christensen, Senior Vice President, Master Builders Solutions, Admixture Systems US/CA. “We are committed to sustainable innovation in admixtures and industry partnerships to accelerate the adoption of low carbon concrete around the world.”

About CarbonBuilt

CarbonBuilt’s Reversa™ process, winner of the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE , directly embeds CO 2 from industrial and direct air capture sources into proprietary low-cost and low-carbon concrete formulations. This reduces overall CO 2 emissions by more than 60 percent while delivering products that meet existing industry specifications and yield significantly greater margins for concrete producers. More information is available at www.carbonbuilt.com .

About Master Builders Solutions Admixtures

Under the global umbrella brand Master Builders Solutions, we offer advanced chemical solutions for the construction, maintenance, repair and renovation of structures. The brand is built on more than 100 years of experience in the construction industry. Our comprehensive portfolio encompasses concrete admixtures, cement additives, chemical solutions for underground construction, waterproofing systems, concrete repair & protection systems. To solve our customers’ specific construction challenges from conception through to completion of a project, we draw on our specialist know-how, regional expertise and the experience gained in countless constructions projects worldwide. We leverage global technologies, and our in-depth knowledge of local building needs to develop innovations that help make our customers more successful and drive sustainable construction. We operate production sites and sales offices in more than 60 countries. To learn more about Master Builders Solutions products and services, visit https://www.master-builders-solutions.com/en-us.

About MBCC Group

The MBCC Group is one of the leading suppliers of construction chemicals and solutions worldwide and has emerged from the carve-out of the former BASF Construction Chemicals business from BASF Group. We offer innovative and sustainable products and solutions for the construction industry across different sectors, such as buildings, structures, underground construction and new construction as well as for renovation. Our strong brands Master Builders Solutions®, PCI®, Thermotek®, Wolman®, Fire Protectors®, Colorbiotics®, Watson Bowman Acme®, TPH®, Bluey® and Nautec, are well established in the marketplace. With our innovations, we address sustainability challenges in the industry. MBCC Group consists of approximately 70 legal entities worldwide and is home to around 7,500 construction experts in over 60 countries For more information go to: www.mbcc-group.com We build sustainable performance.