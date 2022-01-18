Michele Merrell Joins Forbes Communications Council as a Contributing Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michele Merrell, President of Merrell Consulting Group based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been accepted into the Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.

Merrell was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her senior-level global business experience, primarily in the mobile telecommunications and technology industries. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, tenure and experience in the marketing and communications field, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome a seasoned marketing communications professional like Michele Merrell into the Forbes community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, leverage their expansive experience, and make an even greater impact on the business world through contributed curated content to Forbes."

As an accepted member of the Council, Michele has been invited to share her insights and contribute articles on various business topics for publication on Forbes.com. She will also contribute content to be published on Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am delighted to join the prestigious Forbes Communications Council as a thought leader and look forward to contributing timely and relevant articles that can help impact businesses and assist them in their mission to achieve growth targets," said Michele Merrell. "I look forward to bringing my global business experiences to the table through the Forbes Communication Council."

About Michele Merrell:

Michele M. Merrell is a senior-level technology and telecommunications executive with 30 years' experience in marketing and communications working for organizations ranging from start-up to mature, private, public and pre-IPO. She is the President of Merrell Consulting Group, a global consulting consortium. Since 2014, Michele has served on the Board of Directors for three international corporations. She is the head of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee for all three organizations and also serves on the HR & Compensation Committee. She is a National Association of Corporate Directors accredited Board Leadership Fellow. She speaks regularly both internationally and domestically on topics ranging from technology, entrepreneurship, marketing, business leadership, and politics. For more information, please visit michelemerrell.com.

