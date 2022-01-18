Gain Therapeutics Announces R&D Day Event and Participation in Upcoming Conferences

- Neuroscience and Beyond: Harnessing Computational Technology and Allosteric Modulators to Drug the Undruggable -

- 18th Annual WORLDSymposium –

- AD/PD™ 2022 -

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never been targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced that it will be hosting an R&D Day Event and participating in upcoming scientific conferences. Please see additional details below:

R&D Day Event and Conferences Save-the-Date Details:

Event: Neuroscience and Beyond: Harnessing Computational Technology and Allosteric Modulators to Drug the Undruggable Website: Registration Link Date: February 4, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Conference: 18th Annual WORLDSymposium Website: https://worldsymposia.org Date: February 7 – 11, 2022 Conference: AD/PD™ 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and related neurological disorders Website: https://adpd.kenes.com Date: March 15 – 20, 2022

Additional details on registration, speakers and agendas to follow and will be posted under the Events section of the Gain Website.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is positioned at the confluence of technology and healthcare and focused on redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/

