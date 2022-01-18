LastKnown.com announces its second NFT drop with SkooJAH’s Babylon Misfits

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading North American blockchain development firm, Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) announces the second of several artists to be Listed on its LastKnown.com marketplace. Award-winning artist Andrew Skuja (“SkooJAH”) will be releasing his “Babylon Misfits” collection on the LastKnown NFT marketplace.



Inspired by people's faces and fashion that really stood out in the crowds on his subway commute, SkooJAH’s illustrated NFT collection is composed of 1990 unique “Babylon Misfit” NFTs. LastKnown will be holding events that will provide community members with chances to win a whitelist spot and even a free NFT of the upcoming drop. The “Misfits” will be priced at only 0.068 Ethereum each & SkooJAH will be donating 10% of all proceeds, split equally between The 519 and The Covenant House Toronto . The time and date for the presale & public sales will be announced on LastKnown’s social media very soon.

“I was so stoked to work with LastKnown.com on this NFT collection. I had been watching other artists jump into the NFT community, so it was a no-brainer for me to collaborate with LastKnown when the opportunity came up. What I liked about working with LastKnown on this drop was the expertise on their end to generate the images exactly as I had designed them,” said SkooJAH.

“We’re proud to welcome SkooJAH as the second artist to release an NFT collection on Lastknown.com. SkooJAH’s Babylon Misfits NFTs bring a whole new set of unique & incredible art pieces to our curated marketplace,” said Dan Wasyluk, Blockchain Foundry CEO.

About SkooJAH

Andrew ‘Skooj’ Skuja is the creative force behind skooJAH. He has been creating visuals for over 25 years. An ex-advertising Creative Director/Art Director from Toronto, he has worked on brands like Nissan/Infiniti, Ikea, Foot Locker, Scotiabank, Absolut, WWF, to name a few.

SkooJAH has been recognized over the years with awards from Applied Arts, Webbys, Digital Marketing, CMA, Echo finalist, Cannes finalist, Strategy & the International Reggae Poster Design Contest.

About LastKnown Marketplace

LastKnown.com is the multi-chain NFT marketplace with quality artists and innovative drops. LastKnown provides artists and content creators with the blockchain experience and expertise needed for the most successful drops possible. A Blockchain Foundry project: Buy and collect NFTs on blockchains like Ethereum, Syscoin, and more. Uncover drops and goodies hidden in every collection, visit https://lastknown.com .

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business and consumer solutions, with a focus on infrastructure for digital assets and NFTs. BCF also provides blockchain consulting services to corporate clients.

