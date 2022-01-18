Temedica Introduces Permea: First Analytics Platform Integrating Patient-Generated Health Data

Unique real-world data platform integrating proprietary, regulatory-grade, patient-generated health data

Permea translates previously inaccessible data into knowledge to provide new medical and scientific insight for stakeholders along the healthcare value chain

Permea addresses USD 57 billion real-world evidence market potential with two new collaboration models: Permea Insights and Permea Monitor

All Permea operations comply with the German laws on data protection and security (GDPR)

MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temedica GmbH, a leading digital health and data analytics company, today announces the launch of Permea. Permea is a unique platform providing medically sound analyses and actionable insights to a whole range of questions and challenges arising along the value chain in the healthcare market. By combining regulatory-grade, patient-generated data with a variety of readily available scientific and commercial data sources for the first time, Permea provides new insights into therapies and their effects under real-world conditions.

Permea supports biopharma, biotech, and medtech companies, physicians, regulatory authorities, payers, and patients in making knowledge-based decisions for improving therapeutic options. The platform combines, structures, and analyzes data from multiple sources, including proprietary longitudinal patient-generated data from digital health apps and wearables, scientific publications, and prescription data. Permea can uncover the most effective therapy for a defined cohort, identify reasons for a therapy change, and improve current healthcare treatment with new insights. In addition, the platform expands the data provided by clinical trials and supports the planning of new studies. Permea enables more highly informed decisions for new strategies in research and development, regulatory approvals, market launches, and commercialization of therapies. Patients benefit from new knowledge and information on their individual disease progression.

Dr. Benjamin Friedrich, Chief Medical Officer of Temedica, said:

“For the first time, patient-generated data from millions of patients is intelligently combined with other medically relevant data and transformed into applicable knowledge. In this way, we bring the personal experience of patients into real-world evidence analyses. This makes Permea an indispensable and pioneering technology for multiple challenges in the healthcare market. Permea reveals the real stories behind patient data and statistics and is therefore essential for the digital future of personalized medicine."

Gloria Seibert, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Temedica, added:

"The launch of Permea is a fundamental step for achieving Temedica’s vision in personalized medicine and opens a billion-dollar market opportunity in real-world evidence. Our technology platform, which leverages unique proprietary data and processes, enables us to form novel alliances with healthcare companies and provides critical momentum to improve care and everyday support for patients around the world. Permea is already delivering valuable insights for informed decision making in therapy development. The initial feedback received from clients and partners is highly encouraging."

With Permea Insights and Permea Monitor, Temedica currently offers clients two distinct cooperation models:

Permea Insights answers specific questions and provides analytics in the form of customized reports. Permea Insights helps clients better understand patient needs and how therapies and patient behavior influence the entire patient journey. To do this, Permea uses technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. The underlying algorithms enable the integration of multiple data sources in real time. Clients receive tailored analytics and reports to make knowledge-based decisions.

Permea Monitor enables clients to independently perform analyses with Permea datasets and combine them with their own knowledge and data pools. This is based on innovative data science methods and artificial intelligence, embedded in an intuitive user interface. Each Permea Monitor is configured according to specific client needs and provides the data and insights that are crucial for their purposes.

Permea can also optimize clinical trial planning by providing information about the potential therapy effect in defined patient cohorts and can be used for optimization of study planning. Potential for further development and optimization of therapies can be uncovered by showing new correlations of therapy success, cohorts, and symptoms. Analysis of the data may uncover motivations for therapy changes and disease burden, making the platform critical for strategic and trial design planning.

Permea uses long-term historical data from millions of patients to identify characteristics, correlations, anomalies, and differences between patient populations under real-world conditions. Temedica also uses the information obtained through Permea for its digital health apps—the patient companions—thereby offering patients personalized support with individual recommendations.

All international Permea offerings are compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In generating and processing data, Temedica meets all data protection and security requirements and attaches great importance to transparency towards all stakeholders.

About Permea

Permea is a new offering from Temedica available to different stakeholders in the healthcare space. Permea combines multiple data sources, including longitudinal, patient-generated data with high resolution related to time, geography and patient cohorts. Its customizable solutions provide insights on various questions and challenges along the health care value chain, including research and development, regulatory approvals, market launches and commercialization of therapies. The Permea Insights and Permea Monitor offerings provide in-depth knowledge about therapies and their effects under real-world conditions, enabling more highly informed decisions. Based on artificial intelligence and innovative algorithms, Permea provides answers to industry relevant questions. All Permea operations comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws on data protection and security and meet the high standards also internationally. For more information, please visit www.permea-health.com.

About Temedica GmbH

Temedica is a Munich, Germany-based digital health company with a mission to bring the patient into the center of healthcare. The company develops state-of-the-art digital patient companions for complex, chronic conditions. These apps support patients with personalized guidance and help them navigate through healthcare systems by considering their individual needs. Through direct and long-term interaction with patients, Temedica generates unique and previously unknown real-world evidence about disease progression and the individual effectiveness of therapies. Temedica has an expertise in the personalized support of patients as well as in compiling, structuring and analyzing respective health data. Its data analytics platform Permea is designed to enable unique insights along the entire healthcare value chain and patient journey. Temedica is supported by a consortium of renowned investors with longstanding track-records in the biopharmaceutical industry, including the founding investors of BioNTech. Further information is available at https://temedica.com/en/.

For further information please contact:

Temedica GmbH

Dr. Benjamin Friedrich, CMO

T +49-89-215544-970

Email: benjamin.friedrich@permea-health.com



International Media and IR Contact

Dr. Brigitte Keller, Katja Arnold

T +49 89 210228 0

UK: Shaun Brown

M: +44 7867 515 918

Email: temedica@mc-services.eu