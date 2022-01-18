TEN, Ltd. to Participate at Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Series

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (“TEN” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TNP) a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that it will participate in Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Series.



Today, Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, at 11:00 am EST its senior management team will go through a presentation on the company's current operations, business development, growth prospects and outlook of the crude, product and LNG tanker sectors.

You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Time: 11:00 am EST

Speakers: Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO George Saroglou, Chief Operating Officer Harrys Kosmatos, Corporate Development Officer Apostolos Tsitsirakis, Strategy & Corporate Development

Register: Webinar Registration

On the registration page, please register for the presentation slated for January 18th, 2022, at 11 am ET.



An email confirmation will be sent back and will include the link to the Company presentation.

LIVE Q&A SESSION – Submitting Questions

Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email our team at webinars@capitallink.com.

1x1 MEETINGS WITH COMPANY MANAGEMENT

Institutional Investors can request follow up meeting(s) with TEN’s management through the 1x1 Meetings Section on the Registration Page or by emailing webinars@capitallink.com.

ABOUT TEN

TEN, founded in 1993 is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 71 double-hull vessels totaling 8.0 m dwt. Its newbuilding program includes one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker and four dual-fuel LNG powered aframax vessels.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



For further information, please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis

Markella Kara

+212 661 7566

ten@capitallink.com