Lionbridge Uses GTT SIP Trunking With Microsoft Teams Direct Routing to Improve Customer Experience and Operational Efficiencies

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, today announced it has delivered a SIP Trunking solution to Lionbridge, a global leader in translation and localization solutions, that enables direct routing for voice applications over their Microsoft Teams platform in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, and across Europe. The solution covers 60 SIP Trunk channels and includes more than 3,850 telephone numbers in 17 countries.



Lionbridge’s expert staff rely on voice and collaboration services to support its customers with multilingual localization, content creation and search engine optimization. GTT’s global, fully redundant SIP-based network provides PSTN access to Lionbridge’s Microsoft Teams platform, ensuring its offices have the lowest-latency connectivity for voice applications utilized on the unified communication and collaboration platform.

When completing its migration from Skype for Business to Microsoft Teams, Lionbridge was able to avoid the costs of installing its own session border controller by leveraging GTT’s global direct routing capabilities with Microsoft Teams. A longstanding GTT customer for voice services in Europe, Lionbridge also reduced the complexity of managing its voice solution by consolidating all its voice services in the Americas and Europe with GTT as part of this new deployment.

“Lionbridge has a SaaS-first IT strategy. GTT impressed us as the only provider able to offer direct routing to Microsoft Teams through a cost-effective ‘as-a-Service’ delivery model, which saved us considerable expense,” said Daniel Hebert, senior systems engineer at Lionbridge. “The GTT team did an excellent job of guiding us through every phase, including design, number porting and implementation. Our consolidated voice network with GTT in the Americas and Europe performs better and has helped us reduce operational overhead as well.”

“We’re delighted to support Lionbridge in connecting its staff with customers and partners to deliver exceptional content experiences,” said Tom Homer, President, Europe Division, GTT. “GTT has years of expertise in delivering global, enterprise-grade SIP Trunking for Microsoft collaboration services, which is underpinned by the cloud-based session border controllers we operate around the world that connect to our Tier 1 IP backbone.”

About GTT

GTT provides secure global connectivity, improving network performance and agility for your people, places, applications and clouds. We operate a global Tier 1 internet network and provide a comprehensive suite of cloud networking and managed solutions that utilize advanced software-defined networking and security technologies. We serve thousands of businesses with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN and other WAN services, internet, security, and voice services. Our customers benefit from a customer-first service experience underpinned by our commitment to operational excellence. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ customers. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 23 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

GTT Media Inquiries:

Ed Stevenson, LEWIS

+44-207-802-2626

gttuk@teamlewis.com