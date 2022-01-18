ACV to Host Analyst Day on March 1, 2022 and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA) announced today that it will host an analyst day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in New York City. ACV also announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results following the close of market on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s strong fourth quarter financial results that are expected to exceed the high-end of the Revenue guidance range provided on November 10, 2021, and a lower-than-expected Adjusted EBITDA loss.



Analyst Day

ACV’s analyst meeting will feature George Chamoun, CEO of ACV, and Bill Zerella, CFO of ACV, along with other senior executives highlighting four key themes:

1) ACV’s strategy to digitally transform the automotive market. 2) The significant growth, market penetration and share gains ACV has achieved across its national marketplace. 3) How innovation is further extending ACV’s competitive market position while creating exciting new growth vectors. 4) ACV’s strong unit economics, the company’s plan to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability exiting 2023, and the company’s 2026 financial targets.

The meeting will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square in midtown Manhattan. A live webcast of the event will also be accessible on ACV’s website at https://investors.acvauto.com . The program will begin at 1:00 p.m. and conclude at 4:00 p.m. followed by a reception with ACV’s management team. Formal invitations and registration will be available in early February.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

When: February 16, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (833) 607-1658 or (914) 987-7871; Conference ID: 8591484

Live Webcast: https://investors.acvauto.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.acvauto.com . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, February 23, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 8591484 .

About ACV Auctions

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.

