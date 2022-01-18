STACK Delivers First Phase of its Scalable and Sustainable Flagship 84MW Portland Campus

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, announced the completion of its newest 24MW facility in Hillsboro, just outside Portland, Oregon (POR03). POR03, the first building at STACK’s flagship 84MW Portland campus, is scalable and sustainable, offering cloud providers and enterprises commissioned capacity and powered shell options for immediate and continuous growth. The initial response for critical capacity has been strong with only 12MW of this first phase remaining available due to pre-leasing activity.



Building on STACK’s longstanding leadership in Portland, one of the nation’s fastest growing data center markets, STACK’s POR03 facility adds 24MW of critical capacity to its already substantial footprint over 50MW in Hillsboro. Situated on 30 acres and located less than a half-mile from PGE’s Shute Substation, this 180,000 square foot facility showcases STACK’s development and delivery expertise needed to quickly deliver additional capacity to support the near-term growth and long-term expansion plans of its clients. Consistent with STACK’s commitment to sustainability, the new facility will be powered by 100% renewable energy to help clients reduce greenhouse gas footprint of operations and support corporate sustainability goals.

POR03 further enhances client operations with direct access to the Wave fiber ring, along with direct low-latency connectivity to three trans-Pacific submarine cables. POR03 also resides within Hillsboro’s Enterprise Zone, granting up to 100% property tax abatement for eligible businesses on new qualified capital assets for up to five years. There is no sales tax in the State of Oregon, allowing current and future POR03 clients to save millions of dollars in total cost of operation.

“Today’s announcement of STACK’s continued growth in Portland embodies our dedication to investing in core data center markets to support our hyperscale and enterprise clients,” said Matt VanderZanden, STACK Chief Strategy Officer. “In choosing to continue to invest in Hillsboro, STACK empowers its clients to achieve their scalable data center infrastructure and sustainability objectives.”

POR03 marks the latest in a succession of diverse developments for STACK, which is continuously expanding its flexible and scalable options across the globe. In the last few months, STACK opened its second data center facility in Silicon Valley, announced the groundbreaking of the second phase of one of its Northern Virginia campuses, and began construction of a Toronto, Canada 56MW campus that will offer an initial 8MW in late 2022. STACK also recently announced a new 216MW campus in Ashburn, Virginia and a new 36MW campus in Inzai, Japan.

In concert with its top tier development team, STACK’s offerings encompass opportunities in key regions throughout the United States, Canada, and Asia Pacific which include essential markets such as:

A 36MW campus in Inzai, Japan breaking ground in Q2 2022 with capacity expected to be delivered in Q4 2023. This milestone follows the recent announcement of STACK’s entrance to the APAC market with the opening of its Singapore regional headquarters;

Northern Virginia, with both an 80-acre Ashburn campus that will begin construction Q1 of 2022 totaling 216MW when finished and a Prince William County campus in its second phase of expansion that will bring 36MW of additional capacity by Q4 of 2022, eventually growing to 72MW;

A 19-acre data center campus in Toronto, Canada with 8MW coming available in Q3 2022 and an additional 48MW planned to be introduced in future phases starting in 2023.



ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK Infrastructure is a leading provider of digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. The Company delivers an extensive geographic footprint spanning the United States, Canada, and Asia Pacific and a comprehensive suite of data center and digital infrastructure solutions, including hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“HYPERSTACK”), immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites (“READYSTACK”), and powered shell options (“POWERSTACK”).

With a client-first approach, unparalleled existing capacity, and flexible expansion capacity in the leading data center markets, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

