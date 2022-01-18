TUGA Innovations Appoints Ross Plummer as Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (“TUGA,” or the “Company”), which provides solutions to urban mobility challenges with the TUGA, a new type of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran marketer Mr. Ross Plummer as Chief Marketing Officer and member of the executive management team.



The Company has conceived an electric three-wheeled vehicle designed with an innovative expandable rear axel as a standard chassis utilizing interchangeable bodies to meet a wide range of challenges faced when driving in, between, and around urban centres and metropolitan areas. With the TUGA, the Company plans to combine transportation and digital connectivity into an advanced urban vehicle mobility solution: an efficient urban commuter vehicle built on a flexible, modular platform that can be configured for the commuter, ride-share delivery, taxi, rental, and leisure markets.

Mr. Plummer joins TUGA’s growing team at a critical juncture as the firm commences the execution of its strategic plan to achieve a sector-leading role within the electric vehicle market.

Company VP and Co-Founder César Barbosa states, “We’re thrilled to have Ross on board. The stars just aligned. He is a truly integrated marketer with so much energy to bring to our company. He’s been around the ad industry a long time and we feel his excitement to help develop and activate a breakout brand.”

Ross Plummer has worked across the industry’s most awarded agencies, serving ten years at Wieden and Kennedy in Amsterdam and Portland, where he ran global football for Nike, with stints at Droga 5 New York, as well as heading up integrated production for digital shop R/GA in London. He is also a movie producer, most recently developing and producing the movie KIPCHOGE, The Last Milestone for UK giant INEOS, at Ridley Scott Creative Group, Amsterdam which he set up and ran for three years as Managing Director.

“When the team at TUGA showed me what they were up to I was stunned,” Plummer notes. “To be offered the prospect to build the brand and take it to the world was an honour and didn’t take much consideration. It’s an extraordinary opportunity and we’ve already made a lot of headway. This is a special team. The expertise in the room is huge and there’s very few obstacles to getting where we want to go.”

Mr. John Hagie, CEO of TUGA Innovations adds, “Target milestones are being achieved daily, and the optimism is infectious. With the recent IPO on both the Canadian and German Stock Exchanges successfully completed, we are gaining increased interest and traction as we grow market awareness. Our intention is to be a serious challenger to the electric vehicle market, and we aim to leverage this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as major economies gear up for the shift to electric battery powered vehicles. With that ever-present changing reality in mind, we welcome Ross to the team as we feel he will prove instrumental in achieving the goals we have set for ourselves and for the benefit of our shareholders.”

In related news, the Company announces the departure of co-founder Mr. Edmundo Norbre from its board of directors. TUGA’s CEO, Mr. John Hagie has been appointed to fill the vacant board director’s seat to streamline and expedite reporting and governance. TUGA thanks Mr. Norbre for his assistance on the board and continued support as a valued and committed advisory board member.

About TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA)

TUGA is a development-stage electric vehicle company undertaking the conception, design, and production of specialized EVs to improve the urban mobility experience. The Company is looking to reduce urban mobility difficulties by developing a three-wheeled, fully electric fore-and-aft 2-seat vehicle. The vehicle will be no wider than a motorcycle for agility and will have a patent pending expanding rear axle for high-speed stability. The vehicle will offer advanced connectivity technology to maximize safety, performance, environmental impact, comfort, maintenance, and navigation. The TUGA vehicle is being designed to deliver an estimated 160 km range, have an estimated top speed of 140km/hour with the comforts of a car, and with more protection than a motorcycle in an interchangeable multi-body, multi-function platform. Find out more at: https://tugainnovations.com/ .

