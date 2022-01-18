Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Montana

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced the launch of service in Montana.



Porch, a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, reinforces its commitment to the national development of HOA’s offerings through each state expansion. With the addition of Montana, HOA now operates in 14 states. HOA’s sustained growth and comprehensive homeowners insurance product broadens Porch’s national presence in the insurance industry.

“The introduction of HOA in Montana confirms our active scaling of HOA’s insurance services nationwide,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch founder, chairman, and CEO. “As we continue to expand, we’re providing services for the HOA agents and the customers of Montana for both insurance and as a partner of the home.”

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 20,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

