Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market to Reach US$252.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842190/?utm_source=GNW
HVAC systems are extensively employed in residential and commercial buildings across various sectors, including education, healthcare, retail, office, government and airport. Growth in the market is anticipated to be propelled by increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems for reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Rising concerns over climate change, increasing energy prices and carbon emissions continue to push the adoption of HVAC systems in commercial spaces. The market is also set to gain from the increasing demand for energy saving products. Rebates for energy-efficient systems such as air conditioning and HVAC are encouraging commercial building users to implement and upgrade HVAC systems. In recent years the industry witnessed a sea of change in the technology employed largely as a result of consumers` desire to have advanced micro controls integrated into their systems, and also due to a spurt in demand for eco-friendly refrigerants. Therefore, technology improvements in the recent past have been geared towards meeting energy efficiency levels mandated by Governments across the world and convenience expected by average consumers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems estimated at US$175.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$252.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Cooling Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$198.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heating Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.8% share of the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems market. Demand for heat pumps is attributed to availability of systems with advanced functions that allow space heating and cooling while also heating water. The ability of heat pumps to offer higher efficiency as compared to other space heating and cooling unit is expected to further increase their adoption in the coming years. The climate change and gradually increasing average temperature are driving the adoption of cooling equipment during summers.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $53.3 Billion by 2026
The Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$53.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The demand for air conditioners in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific is very high with some households owning more than one appliance, whereas the demand for air conditioners from the developed regions remains comparatively low. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to also benefit from technological advancements and increasing investment in the consumer electronics sector across the region. The market in developed regions is propelled by rising consumer awareness about star-labeled HVAC products, increasing use of VRV and adoption of inverter-based air conditioning systems.
Ventilation Systems Segment to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2026
In the global Ventilation Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.26% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 136 Featured)
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Danfoss A/S
- Electrolux AB
- Emerson Electric Company
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- GREE, Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Johnson Controls International PLC
- Lennox International Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Midea Group Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Nortek Global HVAC LLC
- Panasonic Corporation
- Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
- Whirlpool Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842190/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic-Led Challenges Leave Commercial HVAC Industry Out in
the Cold
COVID-19-Led Bright Points
Pandemic-Hit HVAC Manufacturers Find Solace in Changing
Customer Needs
COVID-19 Disruptions Lead to Spike in Unit Prices for HVAC Systems
Role of HVAC Systems in Increasing or Mitigating the Risk of
COVID-19 Transmission
Key Recommendations and Tools for Improving Building Ventilation
HVAC Systems with Filtration: Relevant Answer to Tough COVID-19
Test
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Prominent Challenges Daring Expansion of HVAC Market
HVAC Industry Deep Dive Reveals Upcoming, Game-Changing Trends
Sustainability & Technology: Elements Central to Latest Trends
in HVAC Industry
Climate Change: An Important Driving Factor for Energy-
efficient HVAC Systems
EXHIBIT 2: HVAC Energy Use by End-Use (in %)
Millennial Generation Plays an Important Role
Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Global Market
Competitive Scenario
HVAC Companies Adapt Strategies to Navigate Unsettling Phase of
COVID-19
EXHIBIT 3: Global HVAC Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %): 2021E
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pressing Need to Cut Energy Consumption and Operational Costs
Impels Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market
Select Innovations Enabling Efficient and High-Performance HVAC
Systems
Use of Multi-Enzyme Solutions
Sustainable Retrofit
Air Conditioning with Ice Power
Digital Ceilings
Smart Glasses
Sustainable HVAC Ductwork
Major Market Restraints
Trends in HVAC Industry Taking Energy Efficiency to Next Level
Smart HVAC Systems Hold Immense Potential
Smart Thermostats: An Important Development
Integration of HVAC Systems and IoT Offers New Opportunities
AI for Reduced Building Heating & Cooling Expenses
Importance of Improving the Efficiency of HVAC Systems in US
School Buildings
Cloud-Connected HVAC Systems Enable Creation of Smart and
Efficient Facilities
Automated Control Systems for HVAC Equipment Gain Traction in
Buildings
Alternative Energy Sources Garner Attention
Solar Powered HVAC Systems Gain Traction
EXHIBIT 4: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW)
and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and
2023
Heat Pumps Dominate the HVAC Market
Geothermal Cooling & Heating Presents Viable Option to Improve
Building Efficiency
Closed- and Open-Loop Systems
Demand for Ductless ACs on the Rise
Strong Growth in Demand for Ductless Multi-Zone Systems
Global VRF System Market to Gain Pace
Outdoor Units Lead the Market
HVACs with Air Quality Systems: High in Demand
Air Conditioning Systems: Climate Change and Rising
Temperatures Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Adoption (in %) of Air Conditioning in Households
Deployment of Environment-Friendly Refrigerants Increases in ACs
List of Various Refrigerants Types
Green Refrigerants to Replace Hydro Fluorocarbons
Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively
Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes
Rise in Adoption of DeVAP systems
Rising Interest in Indoor Growth Facilities: An Emerging Market
Driver
Construction Sector Investments Strongly Influence Market
Prospects
EXHIBIT 6: Global Construction Industry Growth Outlook (in %)
for years 2019 through 2025
EXHIBIT 7: Global Construction Market: Annual % Growth by Major
Geographies for 2019-2025
Replacement and Refurbishment Demand for HVAC Systems
Urbanization Remains a Key Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 8: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 9: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market
EXHIBIT 10: Growing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific
Drives Demand for New HVAC Systems: Global Middle Class
Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025
and 2030
EXHIBIT 11: Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region
Provides the Perfect Platform for HVAC Systems: Global Middle
Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,
2025, and 2030
Impact of COVID-19 on the Operation and Energy Consumption of
Future HVAC Systems: Challenges Associated with Designing of
HVAC Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air
Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cooling Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cooling Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Heating Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Heating Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Heating Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Ventilation
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Ventilation Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ventilation Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for New Construction
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for New Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for New Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Retrofit by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Retrofit by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Retrofit by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Government Initiatives Prop Up Demand for Energy Efficient Models
Positive Signs of Revival in Construction Market Augurs Well
for HVAC Systems
After Facing a Severe Blow, Recovery in Construction Sector to
Spur Growth
EXHIBIT 12: US Monthly Construction Spending in US$ Billion:
Dec 2020-July 2021
US Commercial Construction Rebounds with Anticipated Spending
on Infrastructure Projects
EXHIBIT 13: Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-
July): 2019 Vs 2020
EXHIBIT 14: US Non-Residential Spending Trends (% YoY) Growth
by Sector: 2021 and 2022
EXHIBIT 15: US New Construction Starts in US$ Billion by
Sector: 2020
Rise in Home Buying Activity Benefits Demand
EXHIBIT 16: Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020
EXHIBIT 17: Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type
for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Jan 2021-Aug
2021)
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air
Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air
Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and Retrofit for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air
Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and
Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Efforts toward Energy Conservation Impact Japanese HVAC Industry
Competitive Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and
Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
China Evolves into Core Market for HVAC Systems
China to Remain a Dominant Market for HVAC Systems in the Long
Term
EXHIBIT 18: China?s Current Dominant Hold on Global
Manufacturing Output & Its Central Role in World Trade Makes
the Country a Major Market for HVAC Systems in Asia:
Percentage Breakdown of Global Manufacturing Output by
Region for the Years 1990, 2013, 2017 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and
Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and
Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and
Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842190/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________