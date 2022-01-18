Taurus Recapitalizes National Last Mile Logistics Portfolio

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC , a global private equity real estate firm operating for over 40 years with experience in multifamily, office, logistics, mixed-use and renewable energy sectors, is pleased to announce today it has completed a $423.5M recapitalization of a 58 building industrial portfolio totaling 3,962,339 feet across several of the nation’s largest and strongest industrial markets including Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Dallas and Houston.



“We have a coveted portfolio in several of the most sought-after markets,” said Peter A. Merrigan, CEO of Taurus Investment Holdings. “The industrial sector continues to prove its resiliency and now is the time to seek long-term capital for these highly opportunistic acquisitions which were made in 2020. We’ll continue to make concentrated investments in core markets to create value for investors and to support the surging e-commerce demand across the country.”

Located in top performing infill submarkets, the Portfolio is comprised of high-quality assets with 109 tenants spread across 58 buildings and is currently 95% occupied. Notable tenants include Pactiv, Star Pipe Products, Overture, Mauser, Astronics Corporation, among others.

Since 2014, Taurus has been acquiring class B infill industrial assets with a particular emphasis on buying properties within major industrial markets, below replacement cost and with close proximity to major transportation arteries. Taurus’ US industrial portfolio continues to grow and currently includes 207 buildings, totaling over 13.4 million square feet.

“This Portfolio was carefully assembled with high quality assets and saw tremendous growth during our ownership. The recapitalization offers a strong exit for our existing investors and further upside for the new partnership as last mile e-commerce continues to accelerate,” said Lathan Allen, Managing Director at Taurus. “We continue to see demand outpace supply in many of these submarkets and remain focused on further growth of our logistics portfolio.”

