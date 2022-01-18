apeman announces the launch of SEEKER R1, a smart all-in-one safety solution for cyclists

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, premium consumer electronics manufacturer - apeman, announced the launch of their Smart Cycling Camera series - SEEKER. With a modular 4K action camera, integrated smart brake light and taillight system, laser bike lanes and a live rearview via your smartphone, this series aims to elevate all cyclists' safety to the next level. This all-in-one cycling safety solution - SEEKER is currently available on Kickstarter.

"Each year, thousands of cyclists are fatally wounded in road accidents. With more people choosing to commute via cycling, as it is more sustainable, the stakes are only going to grow higher from here…"

- Jimmy Huang, Director of apeman.

Jimmy is a cycling enthusiast himself wanted to create a solution that targets these big vulnerabilities. By combining his own passion and the latest technology can offer, SEEKER as a series was born. SEEKER R1, the flagship of this launch was specifically created to combat the need for the rider to glance over their shoulders.

"We wanted to make use of the best technology that is available to us and increase the visibility and safety of our users We wanted to come up with a solution that also allows cyclists to also be completely aware of their surroundings. So, we incorporated our SEEKER series with a modular 4K camera (SEEKER ONE) that has a super-wide 150˚ FOV that records and provides a live view of any incoming vehicles on your smartphone."

The SEEKER R1 is also equipped with other safety features such as the SEEKER Smart Tail Light, a combination of an intelligent tail light and brake light system. The built-in light sensor automatically detects the ambient environment lighting and automatically turns on/off. The SEEKER Smart Tail light can detect when the user is slowing down and will immediately start flashing to alert other motorists. The Anti-collision Laser Bike Lane that will work in tandem with the SEEKER Smart Tail Light to create a "safe-cycle-zone" that warns other vehicles to keep a safe distance from you.

The SEEKER series will also debut their newly integrated GO APE SR Sense Mode, that can be found via their companion app - Go APE. Once paired, SEEKER R1 (and the app) will transform your smartphone into a live rearview mirror/digital dashboard that keeps the user informed with information such as a speedometer, distance travelled, riding duration, battery life, altitude meter and others. You can also toggle between the different light modes of the SEEKER series within the app to maximize your visibility.

SEEKER is designed with the cyclists' safety in mind. It's an all-in-one solution that not only increases your visibility while you cycle, but also a great deterrent for any potential hit-and-run accidents. There are only a limited number of Super Early Bird sets available, if you're keen to pick up one for yourself or if you're curious about apeman's SEEKER series, you can visit their Kickstarter campaign here.

