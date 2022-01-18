ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Host New Episode in A4 KOL Series: Aspects of Atopic Dermatitis and ASLAN004

- Management to host the second webinar in ASLAN’s A4 series on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 12:00pm ET



MENLO PARK, Calif., and SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will host the second episode in its series of Key Opinion Leader (KOL) events on the emerging Atopic Dermatitis (AD) landscape and ASLAN004, on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 12:00pm ET.

Dr April Armstrong, MD MPH, will be the second KOL to speak at ASLAN’s A4 webinar series: Aspects of Atopic Dermatitis and ASLAN004. The webinar will feature a presentation by Dr Armstrong that explores the key clinical study parameters likely to impact patient responses and clinical trial outcomes in AD. Dr Armstrong has conducted over 150 clinical trials and has significant expertise in inflammatory skin diseases, with a specialty in AD.

Following Dr Armstrong’s presentation, Karen Veverka, PhD, Vice President Medical at ASLAN, will briefly review the Phase 2b study design for ASLAN004, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit (IL-13Rα1), one of the components of the Type 2 receptor. By blocking the Type 2 receptor, ASLAN004 prevents signaling through both interleukin 4 (IL-4) and interleukin 13 (IL-13), the key drivers of inflammation in AD. The unique mechanism of action has the potential to deliver a differentiated safety and efficacy profile as well as an improved dosing regimen.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the webinar, please click here.

About the featured KOL

Dr April Armstrong, MD MPH, is Professor of Dermatology and Associate Dean at the University of Southern California (USC). She also serves as Vice Chair in the Dermatology Department and leads the psoriasis program at USC.

Dr Armstrong obtained her medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed dermatology residency at Harvard. She also obtained a Master of Public Health degree from Harvard School of Public Health. Prior to joining USC, Dr Armstrong was Vice Chair at the University of California Davis and later at the University of Colorado.

Dr Armstrong’s clinical expertise lies in inflammatory skin diseases, especially psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. She has conducted over 150 clinical trials and published over 350 high-impact articles in scientific journals. She holds multiple leadership positions at professional societies, serving as the Chair of the Medical Board of the National Psoriasis Foundation, Co-President for the Group in Research and Assessment of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis (GRAPPA), a Councilor for the International Eczema Council (IEC) and the International Psoriasis Council (IPC), and board director for the American Academy of Dermatology. Dr Armstrong has also served on the editorial boards for the journals, JAMA Dermatology and JAAD.



About ASLAN’s A4 webinar series

ASLAN’s A4 webinar series: Aspects of Atopic Dermatitis and ASLAN004 features ‘Dialogues with International Thought Leaders in Dermatology’, a series of Key Opinion Leader (KOL) events on the emerging Atopic Dermatitis (AD) landscape and ASLAN004. The first episode of the series in October 2021 featured Dr Jonathan Silverberg MD PhD MPH, who discussed ‘Heterogeneity of Atopic Dermatitis’. The recording for the first webinar can be accessed here. The series will feature additional thought leaders in the subsequent months to discuss the key drivers and nuances of the AD landscape.

