Global Starch Derivatives Market to Reach US$61.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Growth in the global market is being fueled by increasing use of starch and its derivatives in diverse application sectors. The tightening regulations is further encouraging natural ingredients to be used by food and drinks, fermentation, textiles, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other end-user industries. At the same time, the paper and packaging sector is using starch-based adhesives in greater volumes, which is indirectly propelling demand for starch derivatives. Likewise, the trend for biodegradable and bio-based adhesives, and the associated need for tighter regulations for low-emission adhesives, would also be propelling growth of the market. Another key factor is the growing consumer liking for convenience and ready-to-eat food and drinks, a global trend, that is contributing to growth in demand for starch derivatives. Rapid growth of the food processing industry and increasing demand for starch-based adhesives in industrial products including packaging are driving growth in the starch market. Further, the growing consumer preference for energy and non-carbonated drinks, is also benefiting the starch derivatives market, as these drinks contain natural sweeteners, which again have starch derivatives are their key component. The market is also benefiting from strong increases in use of starch derivatives in textile weaving and finishing applications, and in glue and biofuels production.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Starch Derivatives estimated at US$48.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. Glucose Syrup, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$38.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Modified Starch segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.7% share of the global Starch Derivatives market. Glucose syrup is commonly used in a large number of confectionary items as doctoring agent owing to its ability to prevent crystallization. Liquid glucose syrup finds extensive used in the bakery products industry owing to its ability to add sweetness and bulk. Modified starch segment is highly influenced by changing trends and needs of consumer food market. Modified starches are already being used in several food, bio-fuel, bio-plastic and industrial applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026
The Starch Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Demand for starch in Asia-Pacific countries stems from both non-food and food sectors. Strong economic growth, increasing employment opportunities and rising per-capita disposable incomes, particularly in China and India, are contributing to the robust growth in demand for food and non-food ingredients including starch.
Hydrolysates Segment to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026
In the global Hydrolysates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)
- BENEO GmbH
- Cargill, Inc.
- Emsland Group
- Graham Packaging Company
- Ingredion, Inc.
- Roquette
- Tate & Lyle PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Starch Derivatives Feel Impact of Threats Faced by Food
Industry amid COVID-19
Starch: Key Properties Position Starch as an Integral
Ingredient in Food and Non-Food Applications
Starch Derivatives: An Introduction
Market Outlook
Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Demand
Starch Production Scenario
EXHIBIT 2: Starch Production in the US, EU and Other Regions
EXHIBIT 3: Global Starch Production (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Production Capacity by Raw Material - Corn,
Potatoes, Tapioca, Wheat and Others
Recent Industry Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Demand for Processed Food Augurs Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
COVID-19 Impact on Bakery Products Market
EXHIBIT 5: Weekly Bakery Sales Growth in the US: March 2020
Strong Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand in the Post
COVID-19 Period
EXHIBIT 6: Global Snack Foods Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Growing Role of Starch Derivatives in Dairy Products Industry
EXHIBIT 7: Global Dairy Products Market in US$ Billion: 2015,
2020, and 2025
COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Products Influences Demand
Food & Beverage Industry Drives Growth in Modified Starch
Functional and Health Foods Foster Growth in Modified Starch
Market
Modified Starch Market Receives Boost with Biotechnology
Modified Starches Bring Higher Quality and Productivity to
Paper Industry
Paper Industry Remains a Major Market for Industrial Starch
Recovery in Paper Industry after COVID-19 Shock Bodes Well for
Starch Derivatives
EXHIBIT 8: Global Production Capacity of Paper and Paperboard
in Million Metric Tons: 2019-2025
EXHIBIT 9: Leading Paper Producing Nations in the World (2021)
Growing Preference for Fat-Free Food Products to Drive Growth
Modified Starch and Maltodextrins Show Potential as Efficient
Fat Replacers
Consumer Focus on Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for
Functional Starches
Starch-based Biodegradable Polymers Gain Momentum
Maltodextrin : A Popular Starch Derivative
Modified Starch Remains a Prudent Choice for Pharmaceutical
Applications
Key Applications of Starch in Pharmaceutical Industry
Growth in the Pharma Industry Drives Momentum
EXHIBIT 10: Global Pharmaceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2017 -
2025
Why Maltodextrin is Exuding Brilliant Radiance in Cosmetic &
Skincare Applications?
Liquid Glucose: A Staple Option for Food & Beverage Applications
Maltodextrin Gains attention for Cost Effective Production of
Animal Feed
Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed
Additives Industry
EXHIBIT 11: Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for
Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021
Rising Demand for Liquid Glucose in Industrial Applications
Trend towards Natural Sweeteners to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Global Sugar Substitutes Market by Application:
(2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Beverages, Food and
Others
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 13: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, & 2100
Expanding Urban Population
EXHIBIT 14: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 15: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Starch Derivatives
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Glucose Syrup by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Glucose Syrup by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Glucose Syrup by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Modified Starch by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydrolysates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hydrolysates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrolysates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Maltodextrin by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Maltodextrin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Maltodextrin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cyclodextrin by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cyclodextrin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cyclodextrin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Starch Derivatives
by Type - Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates,
Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by Type -
Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and
Cyclodextrin Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glucose Syrup,
Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Starch Derivatives
by Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Type - Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch,
Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by Type -
Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin
and Cyclodextrin Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glucose Syrup,
Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Type - Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch,
Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by Type -
Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin
and Cyclodextrin Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glucose Syrup,
Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Type - Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch,
Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by Type -
Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin
and Cyclodextrin Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glucose Syrup,
Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Type - Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch,
Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by Type -
Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin
and Cyclodextrin Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glucose Syrup,
Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Type - Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch,
Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by Type -
Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin
and Cyclodextrin Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glucose Syrup,
Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Type - Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch,
Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Type - Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates,
Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glucose Syrup,
Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Type - Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch,
Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by Type -
Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin
and Cyclodextrin Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glucose Syrup,
Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Starch Derivatives
by Type - Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates,
Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by Type -
Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and
Cyclodextrin Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glucose Syrup,
Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Starch Derivatives
by Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Type - Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch,
Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by Type -
Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin
and Cyclodextrin Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glucose Syrup,
Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Type - Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch,
Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by Type -
Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin
and Cyclodextrin Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Starch Derivatives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glucose Syrup,
Modified Starch, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Cyclodextrin
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Starch
Derivatives by Application - Food & Beverage, Paper,
Pharmaceutical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Starch Derivatives by
Application - Food & Beverage, Paper, Pharmaceutical and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
