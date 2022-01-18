Trademarks for PAI and Angels+ Currently Pending Registration – Filed to Further Establish the Value of DigitalAMN’s Intellectual Properties

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (“DigitalAMN”, “DAMN”, or the “Company”) ( OTCMKTS: DATI ), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today, that the Company has two trademarks, which have been published, currently pending registration for ‘PAI’ and ‘Angels+’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”).



Generally considered a form of intellectual property, the Company applied for the PAI and Angels+ trademarks, to better protect the development of, and the opportunities for, the Company’s SAAPs (Services As A Product).

“Securing trademarks for the SAAPs developed by DigitalAMN was paramount in further assisting us to establish the intrinsic value of our business offerings,” stated, Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN. “These trademarks could also support our ability to better protect DigitalAMN’s business verticals within the financial industry and utilizing blockchain technologies.”

While patent opportunities are being explored, management seeks to use 2022 to further expand the worth and viability of both the PAI and Angels+ programs, in practice. Over the previous years of development, the thesis, as well as various components of both the PAI and Angels+ programs, have been tested, revised, and retooled. As the initial lineup of businesses near completion of the PAI’s rigorous onboarding process and seek to enter the ecosystem during the first quarter of 2022, securing these trademarks only strengthens the Company’s commitment to expand and protect its service offerings through the SAAP model.

Watson continued, “The process of trademarking can be a long and tedious one. Believing however, in the value of the services we are creating, as well as the unique way we are layering and implementing them, commands both patience and attention to detail. I’m confident our efforts to protect DigitalAMN's intellectual property by pursuing these, along with other trademarks, and possibly [future] the appropriate patents, while just a small step, should help to substantiate potentially greater future value.”

Watson concluded, “Vincent van Gogh is credited as saying, ‘Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.’ Simply put, little things like trademarks can lead to big things when woven together.”

The trademarks for PAI and Angels+ are both currently in a pending status, awaiting final registration.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) uses the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model with the intention of following the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations, including with respect to the trademarks discussed herein, which are currently pending registration with the USPTO.

