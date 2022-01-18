English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

18 January 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 January 2022

Effective from 20 January 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 20 January 2022 to 20 April 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009521924, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 20 January 2022: 0.8490% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment