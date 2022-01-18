Hamilton Thorne Appoints Karen Firestone to Board of Directors

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V:HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it has appointed Karen Firestone to the Board as an independent director, effective January 18, 2022.



Ms. Firestone is co-founder, CEO and Chair of Aureus Asset Management, a Boston, Massachusetts-based registered investment advisor. Previously, Kari worked for over two decades at Fidelity Investments. She was a portfolio manager of sector funds such as the Select Biotechnology, Health Care, Transportation, Media and Leisure Funds. She also managed several diversified funds, including Destiny l, Large Cap Fund, and Advisor Large Cap Fund. For several years, Kari was responsible for all of the equity positions and decision-making in funds with collective assets of over $12 billion.

Kari is a contributor to CNBC, where she appears regularly on Squawk Box, Half Time Report and other shows. She is also an author. Her book Even the Odds: Sensible Risk Taking in Business, Investing, and Life offers a framework for risk-taking across a wide range of personal and professional experiences. She gave a TED talk about her book and also writes frequently for the Harvard Business Review and CNBC.com, about topics that range from executive decision-making, gender issues within companies, to who gets to play golf on a weekday afternoon.

“We are delighted to have Kari join our Board of Directors,” said David Wolf, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As Hamilton Thorne continues to expand and evolve, it is important to add new voices and experience that will contribute to our development over the next decade. We look forward to Kari’s insights and support as Hamilton Thorne continues growing its business.” Ms. Firestone will also serve as Chair of the company’s Audit Committee.

Ms. Firestone previously served on the board of directors of Olivo Labs, a biotechnology/aesthetics company, until its purchase by Shisheido in 2018, and is currently a director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, where she is a member of the Finance Committee, and a trustee emerita at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she serves on several committees including the Compliance, Audit and Risk Committee. Kari received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, magna cum laude, from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Other Governance Matters

The Company also announced that Meg Spencer has retired as Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors. David Wolf, the Company’s CEO will assume that position effective January 18, 2022.

In addition, the Company has named Feng Han to be the Chair of its Compensation Committee and Robert Potter to be the Chair of its Nominating and Governance Committee and its Lead Independent Director.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

