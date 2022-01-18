Unrivaled Brands to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 20, 2022

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") announced today that Frank Knuettel, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 20, 2022.



DATE: Thursday, January 20, 2022

TIME: 4:00pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JUNHjN

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates five dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, and two cultivation facilities, and has one additional cultivation facilities and up to four additional dispensaries under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network. Among other brands, Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana. For more info, please visit: unrivaledbrands.com. For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

Contact

Jason Assad

LR Advisors LLC.

jassad@unrivaledbrands.com

678-570-6791