Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market to Reach US$133 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818085/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is propelled by rapid digitization across various industry verticals, increasing dependence of marketers on consumer data, along with rising penetration of GPS-enabled mobile devices and the internet. Growing usage of mobile data and mobile search, increasing penetration of smartphone devices, and favorable consumer demographics also boost market prospects. With mobile Internet growing at a much faster rate than computer-based Internet access, particularly in the developing countries and among the younger demographic, LBA is expected to grow at robust rate. Technological advancements, especially in the mobile phone segment and the development of novel advertisement platforms in conjunction with the requirement to reach customers on the move is another factor driving the use of LBA. In order to gain greater acceptance, LBA applications need to include the required technology to allow user freedom in search and at the same time determine the type of advertisement to reach the consumer. Also, emphasis must be placed on the advertisement context to gain the attention of user. The increased use of Wi-Fi technology also supports the growth of LBA especially in indoor environments.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Location Based Advertising (LBA) estimated at US$63.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$133 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period. Retail Outlets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$62.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Public Places segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.3% share of the global Location Based Advertising (LBA) market. The public places segment`s growth is due to growing adoption of LBS among institutions, brands, and enterprises in public places. Businesses and brands with physical stores can join hands with analytics companies and LBS providers for geofencing locations, which will enable them to capture the audiences visiting such locations.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2026
The Location Based Advertising (LBA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 11.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America region dominates market share since the region was among the earliest to adopt location-based advertising and services. Growth in the regional market is also augmented by the presence of leading vendors like Facebook and Google. Key growth drivers in the Asia-Pacific region include increasing smartphone users, appeal of low-cost advertising models, and growing purchases of goods and services on e-commerce platforms.
Airports Segment to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2026
Airports represent an established end-use application sector for location-based advertising. Several options for advertising in airlines have come up, of which location-based advertising is one that is gaining increasing foothold. Airports now offer private Wi-Fi networks freely, which are being used by marketers to obtain location-based information about customers. The airlines then provide passengers with targeted advertising based on their interests and preferences. In the global Airports segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 14.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)
- Aislelabs Inc.
- Foursquare Labs, Inc.
- Gamigo AG
- GroundTruth
- Scanbuy, Inc.
- Yoose PTE. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818085/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape
EXHIBIT 2: Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market
Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
EXHIBIT 3: Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market:
Annual % Growth by Major Geographies for 2019-2025
The Market for Contextual Advertising and the Pandemic Impact
COVID-19 Impact on Advertising Industry Affects AI Investments
EXHIBIT 4: COVID-19 Impact on Global Ad Spending within Digital
Medium: 2021
Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence
EXHIBIT 5: Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E
Activity-based and Location-based: The two Leading Contextual
Advertising Types
EXHIBIT 6: World Contextual Advertising Market by Type (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Activity-Based
Advertising, Location-Based Advertising, and Other Types
Rising Importance of Location-based Advertising Augurs Well
Evolution of LBA and Factors Responsible for its Success
Benefits of LBA
Location-Based Advertising: Types
Examples of Successful Location-Based Mobile Advertising
Launching a Successful LB Marketing Campaign
Geo-Location Data Vs Location Based Advertising
LVD Technology & the Future of Marketing
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key Growth Drivers
Analysis by Application
EXHIBIT 7: World Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market by
Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports, Hospitals, and
Other Applications
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Location Based Advertising (LBA):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 9: Global Market for Location Based Advertising (LBA) -
Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA,
Europe, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mobile Marketing Future: Precise Location-Based Advertising
Technology Trends Impacting Location-Based Marketing
Most Marketing Budgets Prioritize and Focus on Location-Based
Marketing
Growing Importance of Digital Advertising Favors Growth
EXHIBIT 10: World Digital Advertising Expenditure (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
EXHIBIT 11: Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending
in Select Countries for the Year 2019
Growing Relevance of AI to Location-Based Advertising
Rise in Smartphone Usage Lends Growth Opportunities for LBA
EXHIBIT 12: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million
Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 13: Smartphone Users Worldwide (In Billion): 2016-2021E
EXHIBIT 14: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 15: Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category
(in %): 2020
EXHIBIT 16: Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2014
through 2020
EXHIBIT 17: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by
Geographic Region: February 2021
Integrating SMS in LBA Increases Success Rate of Reaching
Target Customers
Launch of 5G Networks to Boost Growth
EXHIBIT 18: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
Millennials: An Important Demographic
EXHIBIT 19: Consumer Attitude to Targeted Online Advertising by
Age Group
LBA Draws Greater Consumer Insights
Mobile Search, and Navigation Apps to Drive Growth
Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for
Marketing
Location-based Advertising Better Grasps Consumer Attention on
Paid Social Media
How Location-based Advertising Helps Formulating Strategy?
Best Networks to Launch Localized Advertisements
LBA: A Useful Advertising Tool for Retail Outlets
Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports
EXHIBIT 20: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 21: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
Geotargeting for Hospital Advertising
CheckPoints, a Location-Based Advertising Approach
Context Sensitive Advertising: Significance of Context in LBA
Issues and Challenges
Privacy Concerns Remain Big Issue
Perception of Location-Based Advertising as Spam
Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers
EXHIBIT 22: Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal
Data
Location Based Advertising: A Conceptual Review
Push Approach/Push Advertising
Pull Approach/Pull Advertising
LBA Ecosystem
Significant Aspects of LBA: The Three ?R?s of LBA
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail Outlets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Retail Outlets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Outlets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Public Places by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Public Places by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Places by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Airports by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Airports by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Airports by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports, Hospitals and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Location
Based Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Location
Based Advertising (LBA) by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Location
Based Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Location
Based Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
INDIA
Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: India Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Location
Based Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Location Based Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail
Outlets, Public Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Location
Based Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Location
Based Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Location
Based Advertising (LBA) by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Location
Based Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Location
Based Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Location Based
Advertising (LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public
Places, Airports, Hospitals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Location Based Advertising
(LBA) by Application - Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports,
Hospitals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818085/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________