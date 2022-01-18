Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market to Reach US$29.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817990/?utm_source=GNW
Fiber-to-the-home/building (FTTH/B) is one of the primary formats of these networks where a fiber cable reaches to a shared property while the other cabling offers Internet connection to single offices, homes or other spaces. FTTH/B applications rely on passive and active networks for distributing signals over shared fiber optic cable to single offices or homes. The fiber optic technology is finding increasing adoption across households, businesses and industries owing to its several benefits over traditional connectivity solutions. The technology is particularly suitable for organizations using the cloud for storing data and apps. Based on its enhanced bandwidth and speed, FTTH/B networks are used in companies for transmission of heavy files and streaming HD content. The technology is a suitable option to support tasks such as video or web conferencing and teleconferencing for employee training, sales and marketing. The FTTH/B connection allows companies to push investments in video conferencing as an effective business platform without compromising over bandwidth and speed.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period. 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13% CAGR to reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 100 Mbps To 1 Gbps segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.2% share of the global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8 Billion by 2026
The Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
By Application, VoIP Segment to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2026
Global market for VoIP by Application segment is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 12.3% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for VoIP segment, accounting for 28.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 14.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Fiber Optics Communication, the Future of Data Communication &
the Cornerstone for Growth in the FTTx Market
Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Amid Shutdowns & Social Distancing, the Internet is What is
Keeping the Human Civilization from Collapsing
EXHIBIT 2: Spike in Online Traffic During the Pandemic Period
Highlights the Importance of Internet as Being Fundamental for
Building Economic, Business & Social Resiliency in Times of
Crisis: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for
H1 2020
Videoconferencing Will Add Significantly to Internet Traffic
Loads & Also the Urgency for Robust Internet Connectivity
EXHIBIT 3: Spiraling Internet Video Traffic Supported by WFH &
Stellar Adoption of Videoconferencing Will Spur Demand for
100Mbps Internet Connections: Global Internet Video Traffic
in Exabytes for the Years 2019 & 2021
COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Mass Migration to WFH at Warp
Speeds, Pushing Quality of Residential Internet Into the
Spotlight
EXHIBIT 4: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for
2019, 2020, and 2021
What is Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)? & Why is it
Important for Modern Homes & Businesses
Primary Advantages of FTTH/B
The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web
EXHIBIT 5: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic
Region: February 2021
EXHIBIT 6: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries
for 2020
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Pandemic Drives An Unprecedented Digital Surge,
Bringing Fiber Communications Into the Spotlight
EXHIBIT 7: High Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation:
Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %) during the Years
2019, 2021 and 2023
Spectacular Rise of Web & Video Conferencing: An Indication of
the Indispensable Nature of ?Fiber? in Everyday Life
EXHIBIT 8: Bandwidth Emerges as the Most Important Guest in
Video Meetings: Global Opportunity for Web & Video
Conferencing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &
2026
EXHIBIT 9: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
Post Pandemic, Moving to the Cloud Will No Longer Be an Option
But a Necessity, Expanding FTTX/H Networks
To Fully Leverage the Benefits of Cloud, Internet Connectivity
is at the Customer?s End of the Bargain
EXHIBIT 10: Pandemic Catalyzed Era of Cloud Computing Pushes Up
the Business Case for FTTB Which is Currently the Unrivalled
Technology for Superfast Internet Speeds: Impact Score of
Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS 2020
Fiber Optics & Cloud Computing, A Perfect Pair
Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand
for Better Internet Infrastructure
How important is the Role of Broadband in Smart Cities?
EXHIBIT 11: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future
Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Spending on Smart City Projects
in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing Opportunities for the
Expansion of FTTH/B Internet: Global Smart City Spending (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers for
Smart Homes & Push Up Opportunities for FTTH
EXHIBIT 12: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing
Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home
Networking: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
FTTH Presents Opportunity for Adoption of Gigabit-Speed Internet
With Public Spaces Closed, the Rise of Internet TV & OTT
Viewing Emerges as a Lucrative Driver of Growth in the
Residential Sector
EXHIBIT 13: At-Home Entertainment & Rise in Internet TV Viewing
Sharpen the Business Case for Robust & Fast Residential
Internet Connections: Global Internet TV Market (In US$
Million) for Years 2021, 2023, and 2025
Pandemic-Led Shift Towards Remote Education Pushes Reliance on
High Speed Internet Connectivity
COVID-19 Outbreak: An Inflection Point for Online Education
Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education
EXHIBIT 14: Need for Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of
eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH: Global Opportunity
for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) by Region/Country for the
Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Pandemic Induced Surge in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of
FTTH in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience
Here?s Why Speed is King in Gaming
EXHIBIT 15: As Sequestered People Around the World Take to
Gaming, the Need for High Speed Internet Has Never Been More
Acutely Felt Than Now: Average Increase in Time Spent on
Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020
EXHIBIT 16: % Time Spent on Gaming among the Older Age Groups
in the US: Aug 2020
The Need to Get Industrial Ethernet Ready for Automation &
Industry 4.0 to Drive the Importance of FTTB
EXHIBIT 17: In a No-Contact Future Accelerated by the Pandemic,
Rising Investments on Ethernet Enabled IIoT & Automation to
Benefit Expansion of FTTB in the Industrial Sector: Global
Industrial Ethernet Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Accelerated by the Pandemic the Rise of Digitally Transformed
Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of
Internet in Enterprise Networking
EXHIBIT 18: Robust Internet Connectivity is at the Heart of
Software Defined Enterprises, Connected Enterprises &
Enterprise IIoT: The Global Opportunity for Enterprise
Networking (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Robust Growth of eCommerce Sector Elevates the Role of Internet &
Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology
EXHIBIT 19: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for
Years 2019 through 2025
Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities
for Fiber Optic Networks
EXHIBIT 20: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years
2019, 2021 and 2023
Networking Requirements of IoT Networks
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
