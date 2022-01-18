Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market to Reach US$29.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817990/?utm_source=GNW

Fiber-to-the-home/building (FTTH/B) is one of the primary formats of these networks where a fiber cable reaches to a shared property while the other cabling offers Internet connection to single offices, homes or other spaces. FTTH/B applications rely on passive and active networks for distributing signals over shared fiber optic cable to single offices or homes. The fiber optic technology is finding increasing adoption across households, businesses and industries owing to its several benefits over traditional connectivity solutions. The technology is particularly suitable for organizations using the cloud for storing data and apps. Based on its enhanced bandwidth and speed, FTTH/B networks are used in companies for transmission of heavy files and streaming HD content. The technology is a suitable option to support tasks such as video or web conferencing and teleconferencing for employee training, sales and marketing. The FTTH/B connection allows companies to push investments in video conferencing as an effective business platform without compromising over bandwidth and speed.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period. 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13% CAGR to reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 100 Mbps To 1 Gbps segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.2% share of the global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8 Billion by 2026



The Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



By Application, VoIP Segment to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2026



Global market for VoIP by Application segment is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 12.3% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for VoIP segment, accounting for 28.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 14.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Fiber Optics Communication, the Future of Data Communication &

the Cornerstone for Growth in the FTTx Market

Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Amid Shutdowns & Social Distancing, the Internet is What is

Keeping the Human Civilization from Collapsing

EXHIBIT 2: Spike in Online Traffic During the Pandemic Period

Highlights the Importance of Internet as Being Fundamental for

Building Economic, Business & Social Resiliency in Times of

Crisis: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for

H1 2020

Videoconferencing Will Add Significantly to Internet Traffic

Loads & Also the Urgency for Robust Internet Connectivity

EXHIBIT 3: Spiraling Internet Video Traffic Supported by WFH &

Stellar Adoption of Videoconferencing Will Spur Demand for

100Mbps Internet Connections: Global Internet Video Traffic

in Exabytes for the Years 2019 & 2021

COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Mass Migration to WFH at Warp

Speeds, Pushing Quality of Residential Internet Into the

Spotlight

EXHIBIT 4: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for

2019, 2020, and 2021

What is Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)? & Why is it

Important for Modern Homes & Businesses

Primary Advantages of FTTH/B

The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web

EXHIBIT 5: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic

Region: February 2021

EXHIBIT 6: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries

for 2020

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives An Unprecedented Digital Surge,

Bringing Fiber Communications Into the Spotlight

EXHIBIT 7: High Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation:

Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %) during the Years

2019, 2021 and 2023

Spectacular Rise of Web & Video Conferencing: An Indication of

the Indispensable Nature of ?Fiber? in Everyday Life

EXHIBIT 8: Bandwidth Emerges as the Most Important Guest in

Video Meetings: Global Opportunity for Web & Video

Conferencing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &

2026

EXHIBIT 9: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the

Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Post Pandemic, Moving to the Cloud Will No Longer Be an Option

But a Necessity, Expanding FTTX/H Networks

To Fully Leverage the Benefits of Cloud, Internet Connectivity

is at the Customer?s End of the Bargain

EXHIBIT 10: Pandemic Catalyzed Era of Cloud Computing Pushes Up

the Business Case for FTTB Which is Currently the Unrivalled

Technology for Superfast Internet Speeds: Impact Score of

Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS 2020

Fiber Optics & Cloud Computing, A Perfect Pair

Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand

for Better Internet Infrastructure

How important is the Role of Broadband in Smart Cities?

EXHIBIT 11: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future

Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Spending on Smart City Projects

in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing Opportunities for the

Expansion of FTTH/B Internet: Global Smart City Spending (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers for

Smart Homes & Push Up Opportunities for FTTH

EXHIBIT 12: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing

Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home

Networking: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

FTTH Presents Opportunity for Adoption of Gigabit-Speed Internet

With Public Spaces Closed, the Rise of Internet TV & OTT

Viewing Emerges as a Lucrative Driver of Growth in the

Residential Sector

EXHIBIT 13: At-Home Entertainment & Rise in Internet TV Viewing

Sharpen the Business Case for Robust & Fast Residential

Internet Connections: Global Internet TV Market (In US$

Million) for Years 2021, 2023, and 2025

Pandemic-Led Shift Towards Remote Education Pushes Reliance on

High Speed Internet Connectivity

COVID-19 Outbreak: An Inflection Point for Online Education

Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education

EXHIBIT 14: Need for Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of

eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH: Global Opportunity

for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) by Region/Country for the

Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Pandemic Induced Surge in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of

FTTH in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience

Here?s Why Speed is King in Gaming

EXHIBIT 15: As Sequestered People Around the World Take to

Gaming, the Need for High Speed Internet Has Never Been More

Acutely Felt Than Now: Average Increase in Time Spent on

Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020

EXHIBIT 16: % Time Spent on Gaming among the Older Age Groups

in the US: Aug 2020

The Need to Get Industrial Ethernet Ready for Automation &

Industry 4.0 to Drive the Importance of FTTB

EXHIBIT 17: In a No-Contact Future Accelerated by the Pandemic,

Rising Investments on Ethernet Enabled IIoT & Automation to

Benefit Expansion of FTTB in the Industrial Sector: Global

Industrial Ethernet Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Accelerated by the Pandemic the Rise of Digitally Transformed

Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of

Internet in Enterprise Networking

EXHIBIT 18: Robust Internet Connectivity is at the Heart of

Software Defined Enterprises, Connected Enterprises &

Enterprise IIoT: The Global Opportunity for Enterprise

Networking (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Robust Growth of eCommerce Sector Elevates the Role of Internet &

Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology

EXHIBIT 19: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for

Years 2019 through 2025

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities

for Fiber Optic Networks

EXHIBIT 20: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years

2019, 2021 and 2023

Networking Requirements of IoT Networks



UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Consumer of FTTH/B Technology

Pandemic-Induced Need for High-Speed & Reliable Broadband Fuels

FTTH/B Market

New Internet Infrastructure Needs Emerge Amidst Change in

Consumer Behaviors

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps

to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1

Gbps and Other Download Speeds Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps,

100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP,

Internet TV, Virtual Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online

Education and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual Private

LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual

Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps

to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1

Gbps and Other Download Speeds Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps,

100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP,

Internet TV, Virtual Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online

Education and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual Private

LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual

Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps

to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1

Gbps and Other Download Speeds Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps,

100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP,

Internet TV, Virtual Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online

Education and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual Private

LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual

Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps

to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1

Gbps and Other Download Speeds Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps,

100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP,

Internet TV, Virtual Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online

Education and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual Private

LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual

Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Europe: Consistent Expansion of FTTH/B Rollouts

EXHIBIT 21: FTTH/B Penetration Rate (in %) in Europe: 2015,

2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

EXHIBIT 22: Top Countries by FTTH/B Household Penetration Rate

(in %) in Europe: 2020

EXHIBIT 23: FTTH Architecture in Europe by Deployment Type

(in %): 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps

to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1

Gbps and Other Download Speeds Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps,

100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP,

Internet TV, Virtual Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online

Education and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual Private

LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual

Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps

to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1

Gbps and Other Download Speeds Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps,

100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP,

Internet TV, Virtual Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online

Education and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual Private

LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual

Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps

to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps

to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps,

100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP,

Internet TV, Virtual Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online

Education and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - VoIP,

Internet TV, Virtual Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for VoIP, Internet TV, Virtual

Private LAN Service, Smart Homes, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps

to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps and Other Download Speeds -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) by Download Speed - 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1

Gbps and Other Download Speeds Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR





