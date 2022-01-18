Global Fiber Drums Market to Reach US$849.9 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Drums Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817988/?utm_source=GNW
These drums score higher over plastic and steel drums in terms of corrosion resistance owing to the use of paper-based inner coating that is covered with poly or foil lining. Fiber drums feature fiberboard lids rather than plastic and metal rings for notably minimizing the chances of product contamination. Growth in the global market is attributed to confluence of various favorable factors like rising uptake across end-use industries, expansion of the retail sector, new avenues in emerging economies and product innovations. The market growth is favored by increasing output of hazardous chemicals that are required to be transported to different countries. Manufacturers of fiber drums are leveraging advanced techniques to ensure external or internal liners that improve performance and resistance of these containers to make them attractive for different applications, including storage and transport of chemicals, dyes and adhesives. These drums are anticipated to gain from considerable growth of the e-commerce segment and increasing intercontinental trade.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Drums estimated at US$623.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$849.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Below 25 Gallons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$108 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 25-50 Gallons segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Fiber Drums market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $176.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $137.4 Million by 2026
The Fiber Drums market in the U.S. is estimated at US$176.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$137.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$148.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region retains dominant position in the market owing to the presence of numerous manufacturing facilities and strong contribution from emerging nations like India, China, Indonesia and Australia. The regional market is bolstered by increasing influx of international packaging companies due to easy access to raw materials and cheap labor. The emergence of Asia-Pacific as a leading manufacturing hub for packaging products is anticipated to significantly benefit the fiber drums market. The market is expected to post impressive gains in the US owing to robust fiber drum demand from various applications in agro-based, chemical and food industries. The chemicals industry is likely to play a prominent role in driving the market growth due to increasing demand and transport of chemicals to diverse industry verticals.
50-75 Gallons Segment to Reach $452.2 Million by 2026
In the global 50-75 Gallons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$247.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$359.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$48.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- CL Smith
- Enviro-Pak, Inc.
- FDL Packaging Group
- Fiber Drum Company
- Fiberstar Drums Ltd.
- Great Western Containers Inc.
- Greif, Inc.
- Mauser Packaging Solutions
- Milford Barrel Co. Inc.
- Orlando Drum & Container Corporation
- Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.
- The Cary Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Fiber Drums Market Faces the Music with Knock-on Effect of
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pandemic Impact on the Packaging Industry, One of the Key End-
Uses of Fiber Drums
An Introduction to Drums and Fiber Drums
Benefits of Fiber Drums
Applications
Regulations
Global Fiber Drums Market Marches Ahead to Rhythmic Drumbeat:
Market Prospects & Outlook
Growth Drivers and Restraints
Segmental Analysis
EXHIBIT 2: World Fiber Drums Market by Capacity (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Below 25 Gallons, 25-50
Gallons, 50-75 Gallons, and Above 75 Gallons
EXHIBIT 3: World Fiber Drums Market by Closure Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Metal Closure, Fiber
Closure, Plastic Closure, and Other Closure Types
EXHIBIT 4: World Fiber Drums Market by Application (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Pharma / Cosmetic, Petrochemical / Lubricant, and
Other Applications
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 5: World Fiber Drums Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &
2027)
EXHIBIT 6: World Fiber Drums Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fiber Drums Offer Innumerable Benefits for Businesses
Factors Influencing Packaging Industry & Implications for Fiber
Drums
Fiber Drums to Change Protective Packaging Game with
Versatility & Protective Storage Advantages
Dumping System for Fiberboard Drums
Environmental Benefit of Using Fiber Products
Rise of E-Commerce & Packaging Demand: The Power of Two for
Fiber Drums
EXHIBIT 7: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 8: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for
the Period 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 9: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide:
Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E
Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 10: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
EXHIBIT 11: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in
Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide
EXHIBIT 12: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage
of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Sustained Demand for Food and Beverages Leading to Increased
Farm Productivity Instigates Robust Demand
Global Food Scenario: Key Facts
EXHIBIT 13: Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million
Metric Tons): 2017-2020
EXHIBIT 14: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million
Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period
2008-2017 and 2018-2027
Manufacturing Sector to Remain an Important Consumer: Fiber
Drums offer Protection to Products
Established Use Case in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Sector
Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 15: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$
Billion) for 2015-2021
Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Fiber Drum
Packaging
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
EXHIBIT 16: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 17: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select
Countries for 2018
Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Fiber
Drums in Packaging
EXHIBIT 18: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs to Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 19: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for
the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025
Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents Opportunity for Pharma
Packaging Makers
EXHIBIT 20: Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product
(in %): 2020E
Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for Fiber Drums Used in
Pharma Packaging
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
