Milestone Scientific CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest on January 20th

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that Arjan Haverhals, CEO and president of Milestone Scientific, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Anthony Vendetti, executive managing director of research at Maxim Group LLC.



Fireside Chat Event Info:

Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Webcast: Fireside Chat with Milestone Scientific, Inc. (MLSS) | M-Vest

To view the live webcast, professional investors are invited to register before the event via the link above. A replay of the virtual chat will be available for 48 hours on Milestone Scientific’s Investors/News & Events page.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

