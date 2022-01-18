Veteran HR Executive Sara Lemons Joins Evoque as Chief People Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque®, a US-based provider of connectivity, cloud and data center services with global reach, today announced the appointment of Sara Lemons as the company’s Chief People Officer.



Lemons’ strong business acumen and experience motivating teams within a culture of inclusivity aligns perfectly with Evoque’s goals, both today and as the company continues to evolve. “Sara is a strategic thinker and will be instrumental in driving our initiatives around talent management, organizational effectiveness and culture. Her leadership will be critical as we look to develop programs that support our growth and drive employee engagement,” said Catherine Smith, Evoque’s Chief Administrative Officer.

Before joining Evoque, Lemons headed human resources for Samsung Electronics America, Networks Business. In that role, she served as the HR leader to the executive vice president and general manager of the multi-billion dollar business. She provided strategic HR direction globally in the areas of talent attraction and management, organizational design, and change management enhancing organizational capabilities and driving growth.

“Evoque’s deep and diverse pool of talent is its most important asset, and it is important that we continue to attract and retain the best and brightest as we grow and evolve into the future,” Lemons said. “I’m impressed by the team that has already been assembled and look forward to helping Evoque expand and add to the expertise that will make a significant difference to its customers and overall business.”

A native Texan and a resident of Dallas, Lemons will be based at Evoque’s Dallas headquarters. She is an alumna of North Texas University, and is a board member at NAMI, a North Texas mental health non-profit organization.

About Evoque

Evoque™, based in Dallas, offers local and global businesses an unparalleled range of services and solutions across highly-connected markets. Evoque provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, connectivity, and cloud engineering. Evoque’s market-first Multi-Generational Infrastructure (MGI™) strategy enables its clients worldwide to develop and utilize both reliable colocation and hybrid cloud offerings for all businesses taking an application-first approach. Evoque delivers a combination of connectivity, security, and redundancy that leaders increasingly require in their digital transformation initiatives. The company supports a diversified base of mid- to large-size enterprise and hyperscale customers across multiple segments, helping them comply with regulations like HIPAA, NIST, ISO and more. Visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/ for more information.

Evoque is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

For more information:

Steve Friedberg

sfriedberg@evoquedcs.com

484.550.2900