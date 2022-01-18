PharmaCord Appoints Beth Roberts to Vice President, Administration

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaCord, LLC, a rapidly growing provider of patient services and other commercialization solutions to life science companies, announced today that Beth Roberts has been promoted to Vice President, Administration. In her new role, Roberts will oversee broad organizational infrastructure support, including the management of all PharmaCord facilities, as well as continue to lead the support activities for business development efforts and certain employee communication and policy matters. Roberts will remain a member of PharmaCord's Executive Committee.

Since joining PharmaCord in 2017, Roberts has been instrumental in successfully implementing and managing corporate best practices across multiple areas. She has been significantly involved in facility operations while supporting human resources, marketing and business development efforts.

Nitin Sahney, PharmaCord's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, added, "I am very pleased to announce Beth's well-deserved promotion. Over the past five years, Beth has played a critical role across a multitude of areas and has consistently helped enable and support growth for the company. We look forward to Beth's future contributions as she takes on additional accountability and oversight for essential organizational functions."

Roberts previously served as Senior Director, Administration. Within this role, she was instrumental in the development and design of PharmaCord's new state-of-the-art facility headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana. She oversaw facility site inspections and maintenance to ensure a safe and efficient work environment was created for staff. Prior to PharmaCord, Roberts held positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Omnicare, a CVS Health company.

Roberts holds a Bachelor of Arts from Northern Kentucky University.

About PharmaCord

PharmaCord is the connector between manufacturers, patients, physicians, and payors. The company provides customized solutions to life sciences companies that span three core areas; patient support, pharmacy services and manufacturer support. These integrated services are designed to increase accessibility, clinical oversight and market acceptance of prescription therapy. Independently owned and organically built, PharmaCord is free from any competing priorities, enabling it to design and implement patient access and support programs that align with the objectives of its life sciences clients. PharmaCord's experienced team coupled with its proprietary CORscend™ technology platform optimizes workflow to deliver improved program execution, more rapid therapy initiation and increased patient engagement. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for life sciences companies, visit pharmacord.com.

