ReShape Lifesciences™ to Participate in the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery’s (ASMBS) Leadership Academy and re-UNITED Meeting January 19-22, 2022 in Las Vegas

Company to Present and Exhibit its Next-Generation Lap-Band® Program Including its Supportive reshapecare™ Virtual Health Coaching Platform



Shelly Russell, Vice President Field Operations of ReShape Lifesciences, Elected to ASMBS’ Corporate Council Steering Committee as a Director-At-Large for a Three-Year Term

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced its sponsorship of and participation in the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery’s (ASMBS) Leadership Academy and re-UNITED Meeting, taking place January 19-22, 2022, at the Mirage Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Nevada. The Company also announced that Shelly Russell, Vice President Field Operations for ReShape Lifesciences, has been elected as a Director-At-Large to the ASMBS Corporate Council Steering Committee for a three-year term.

Thursday, January 20, at 12:00 PM in Bermuda B – In addition to its sponsorship of the Leadership Academy, a unique career development seminar and workshop for bariatric/gastrointestinal minimally invasive surgery (GI MIS) fellows, ReShape Lifesciences™ will highlight its integrated portfolio of products and services to manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease, specifically, its Lap-Band® Program, to an expected sold-out audience. The Company will also share with attendees a series of videos showcasing its comprehensive, direct-to-consumer marketing campaign including “Words,” its impactful patient testimonial television commercial now airing on Bravo, E!, Food, HGTV, HLN, Lifetime, MSNBC, Oxygen, USA, We, Fox News, The Learning Channel, and more national cable networks. This is the largest marketing campaign in the history of ReShape Lifesciences, projected to reach over 70% of the U.S. adult population in the first quarter of 2022. The TV spots, print ads and integrated marketing materials can be viewed here.



During the event, Dr. Carl Pesta, medical director of the McLaren Macomb Bariatric Surgery Institute, a board-certified general surgeon specializing in advanced laparoscopic surgical weight-loss procedures and a “Center of Excellence” bariatric surgeon, will discuss why he offers patients the Lap-Band Program and how the ReShape Lifesciences new consumer marketing campaign has resulted in a more educated patient base approaching him for weight-loss consultation.

Friday, January 21 – Saturday, January 22, from 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM in Grand Ballroom A - ReShape Lifesciences is a sponsor of the re-UNITED conference and will be exhibiting the next-generation Lap-Band Program which includes reshapecare™ virtual health coaching, currently reimbursed through most insurance providers.



“The ASMBS is an incredibly important organization, helping to educate and advance the field of metabolic and bariatric surgery. As such, we are honored to sponsor both the conference itself and the Leadership Academy, which gives us the chance to present to the largest group of fellows since we began marketing the Lap-Band, clinically proven to be the safest bariatric procedure on the market,” stated Bart Bandy, Chief Executive Officer and President of ReShape Lifesciences. “Additionally, our ability to exhibit the Lap-Band® Program and further discuss its benefits with hundreds of industry surgeons and allied health professional attendees is a significant opportunity to expand awareness among key providers of bariatric surgeries. We are especially grateful to Dr. Pesta, a well-known and highly respected professional in the field, who can attest to the safety and long-lasting advantages of the Lap-Band Program as experienced by his own patients.”

Mr. Bandy added, “Shelly’s recent election as a Director-At-Large to the ASMBS’ Corporate Council Steering Committee is a notable achievement. It reflects both her depth of expertise in the field and the value that we, as a company, can bring to the organization and industry as a whole. We look forward to Shelly’s many contributions to the committee over this coming year.”

Learn more about the ASMBS Leadership Academy at https://asmbs.org/asmbs-leadership-academy.

For more about the ASMBS re-UNITED Conference, go to https://asmbsreunited.com/.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

(917)-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com