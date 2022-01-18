Datasea Announces Research Partnerships Focus on Acoustic Intelligence and Releases China’s Inaugural White Paper to Provide Technology Insights and Guide Industry Development

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS, the "Company" or “Datasea”), a digital technology company incorporated in Nevada in 2014 and engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence and smart city in China, today announced that it has entered into partnerships with Chinese leading research institutes to unlock the full potential of acoustic intelligence in the commercial applications. The Company released China’s inaugural white paper with co-authors, Institute of Cloud Computing and Big Data, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology to uncover detailed facts and compelling analyses of the acoustic-intelligence technology, commercial applications, and the industry outlook.



Datasea commits to tap acoustic intelligence's full business potential and wields acoustic intelligence across industries in meaningful ways. Datasea has entered into partnerships with leading institutions in China with the aim of 1) promoting the formulation of acoustic intelligence technology standards and expanding the leadership in the industry; 2) building an ecosystem to expedite research and development of new products; and 3) enhancing research capability and talent retention for the Company in the long run. Datasea's research partners include Acoustics Research and Communication Laboratory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Cloud Computing and Big Data Institute of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, and Beijing Union University.

In the white paper entitled "Industry Development and Technology Application of Acoustic Intelligence in China," Datasea dives deeply into the current and future use cases of acoustic intelligence in China and outlines the introduction of acoustic intelligence, technology development, commercial applications and industry outlook to provide technical insights and guide industry development. Some topics in the white paper are summarized as follows:

What is acoustic intelligence? Acoustic intelligence is a new field that integrates fundamental acoustic theory with artificial intelligence to gather and process acoustic data and solve problems.





Acoustic intelligence is a new field that integrates fundamental acoustic theory with artificial intelligence to gather and process acoustic data and solve problems. Acoustic-intelligence industry in China. The supply chain of the acoustic-intelligence industry involves acoustic hardware equipment, acoustic-intelligence tech services and scenario-based solutions. Acoustic intelligence is rapidly incorporated into industries like environmental and medical care and becomes the driving force of industrial transformation and upgrade. According to the "Feasibility Study Report on China's Acoustic Device Market 2021-2025" released by Newsijie Research Center, China's acoustic device market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.6% and reach 46 billion yuan (USD 7.23 billion) by 2025. Acoustic intelligence is expected be a fast-expanding market with great potential in the next five years.





The supply chain of the acoustic-intelligence industry involves acoustic hardware equipment, acoustic-intelligence tech services and scenario-based solutions. Acoustic intelligence is rapidly incorporated into industries like environmental and medical care and becomes the driving force of industrial transformation and upgrade. According to the "Feasibility Study Report on China’s Acoustic Device Market 2021-2025" released by Newsijie Research Center, China's acoustic device market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.6% and reach 46 billion yuan (USD 7.23 billion) by 2025. Acoustic intelligence is expected be a fast-expanding market with great potential in the next five years. Acoustic-intelligence applications. There can be numerous real-world applications with acoustic-intelligence systems. The adoption of acoustic intelligence is in three layers: terminal, technology, and application. The terminal layer is mainly responsible for data collection and processing, and the acoustic intelligence is integrated with the sound acquisition chips and sensors. The technology layer is primarily responsible for data mining, learning and intelligent processing, and the acoustic intelligence featured in acoustic phonetics, environmental acoustics, and voiceprint recognition. The application layer mainly realizes the integration and development of acoustic intelligence at the industry level, and can serve both institutional and individual end users. Top applications include smart city, transportation, environment protection, manufacturing, healthcare, medical beauty, agriculture, smart homes, among others.





There can be numerous real-world applications with acoustic-intelligence systems. The adoption of acoustic intelligence is in three layers: terminal, technology, and application. The terminal layer is mainly responsible for data collection and processing, and the acoustic intelligence is integrated with the sound acquisition chips and sensors. The technology layer is primarily responsible for data mining, learning and intelligent processing, and the acoustic intelligence featured in acoustic phonetics, environmental acoustics, and voiceprint recognition. The application layer mainly realizes the integration and development of acoustic intelligence at the industry level, and can serve both institutional and individual end users. Top applications include smart city, transportation, environment protection, manufacturing, healthcare, medical beauty, agriculture, smart homes, among others. Future of acoustic intelligence. China's acoustic-intelligent industry is under rapid expansion. In the future, acoustic intelligence will be more mature with extensive applications. With the integration of acoustic intelligence, scenario-based solutions will be enhanced. Technological progress will unlock tremendous business opportunities and potentials in real economy.



To date, Datasea has completed the technology development, product design, supply chain management and marketing plans for a series of acoustic hardware products in six major industries and application areas, including but not limited to healthcare, medical beauty, environmental protection and agriculture. The three flagship products, including Tianer voice recognition alarm, ultrasonic sound sterilization and antivirus equipment, and brain refreshing acoustic equipment are expected to be introduced to the market in fiscal year of 2022.

"At Datasea, we firmly believe in using innovation to provide convenience and choice to customers and commit to staying ahead of the emerging market trends. We are delighted to be joining forces with leading research institutions and match our innovative drive with the highest standards of product research and quality,” said Datasea CEO, Zhixin Liu. Datasea's white paper conducts a systematic forecast on acoustic intelligence evolution and adoption, demonstrating our capability to disrupt and accelerate applications. Intending to illustrate the future possibilities held by acoustic intelligence, the paper closes with Datasea’s future vision on development of mainstream adoption.

The white paper entitled “Industry Development and Technology Application of Acoustic Intelligence in China” can be downloaded from the Datasea site here: http://www.dataseainc.com/templets/default/WhitePaper/20220113.pdf

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence and smart city. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea also strategically expands business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the Company’s achievement in high-technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

