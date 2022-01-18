APA Corporation Named to Newsweek’s 2022 List of America’s Most Responsible Companies

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has been named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. APA ranks third among upstream energy peers, an increase from sixth in 2021. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.



“APA is committed to meeting the world’s demand for reliable energy in a cleaner, more sustainable way,” said APA CEO and President John J. Christmann IV. “We are grateful to receive this recognition alongside many industry leaders who help contribute to a more responsible world.”

In 2021, APA announced ESG goals that tied directly to employee compensation. These goals, including the elimination of routine flaring across U.S. onshore operations, were in the areas where the company believes it can have the greatest direct impact: air, water, communities and people. This is the second year in a row that APA has received this award, which is jointly presented by Newsweek and Statista.

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The complete list can be viewed on the Newsweek website, found here.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

