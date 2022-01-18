ME2C Environmental Gains Significant New Supply Business with Major U.S. Utility, Patented Mercury Emissions Technology Licensee

New Supply Business with a Licensee Validates Company’s Momentum Across U.S. Coal-Fired Market

Corsicana, TX, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental " or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today that it has secured new supply business with one of the largest coal-powered utilities in the U.S. This major new utility supply customer entered into a license agreement with the Company in 2021 and has now agreed to a direct one-year supply order with ME 2 C Environmental to purchase its custom sorbents valued at approximately $2 million for 2022. The supply order, which is for one of the utility’s power plants in the Southwest, includes the sale and installation of the Company’s patented engineering system, proprietary sorbent-feed equipment used with new customers. ME 2 C will supply this coal-fired utility customer with its SEA®, or Sorbent Enhancement Additive, system to help the utility meet mercury emissions capture and compliance requirements.

" This significant utility was issued a license to operate our patented process in early 2021,” stated Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME 2 C Environmental. “Working directly with us as a supplier, the utility will gain further benefits from our expertise in mercury capture, including plant optimizations and efficiencies. While the earlier license agreement with this utility validated our patent position, we believe this acceptance of this significant supply order is a strong testament to our competitive market position.”

MacPherson added, “Through our business-first approach, this utility has gained a strategic business partner in ME 2 C. This new business will be supported by the commissioning of our batch plant in Texarkana, an innovative facility that will support anticipated new supply business moving through this year. We are excited to have gained a new supply partner as we enter into a strong 2022 with a new significant recurring revenue stream that will strengthen our bottom-line.”

About ME2C® Environmental

ME 2 C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME 2 C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

