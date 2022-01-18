Celestica’s Newest U.S. Facility Certified to ISO 13485 for Medical Device Manufacturing

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced its AbelConn Electronics facility in Maple Grove, MN, has earned ISO 13485 :2016 certification for medical device production. The certification expands Celestica’s global expertise in design and manufacturing to drive market-leading quality and regulatory compliance for our global healthcare customers.



“Earning ISO 13485 certification enables us to provide healthcare customers, especially in the United States and throughout North America, with quick-turn manufacturing and delivery capabilities, improving their resilience to supply chain disruptions with an in-region solution,” said Kevin Walsh, Vice President, Celestica HealthTech. “The AbelConn team has extensive experience in serving highly regulated industries like defense and aerospace, and they bring that same level of rigor and quality control practices to support our HealthTech customers.”

The Maple Grove facility is the newest addition to Celestica’s global HealthTech network of ISO 13485-certified facilities for medical device production around the world. Follow this link to view a tour of the state-of-the-art facility.

