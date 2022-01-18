Pulse Oil Corp. Provides Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp., (“Pulse” or the "Company”) (TSXV: PUL) is off to a strong start in 2022 and is happy to provide a production and operations update, along with progress related to the Company’s 100% owned Bigoray area Enhanced Oil Recovery (“EOR”) project.

Production:

Pulse’s oil and gas production over the past 30 days has averaged approximately 355 BOE/D (64% oil) and over the past week has reached 425 BOE/D (68% oil) following recently completed operations in both the Company’s core areas of Bigoray and Queenstown. The Company reports that lingering industry downturns in Alberta has provided the opportunity to complete all work quickly and on budget.

Pulse CEO Garth Johnson added; “The combination of Pulse’s strong team, surplus equipment in our areas and a readily available service workforce has allowed us to not only add additional oil production, but do so without drilling new wells or incurring any additional reclamation liabilities. That’s a bonus in our industry these days. Going forward we forecast strong oil prices will continue to ramp up activity, we will be focussed on planning and safely executing our plan to continue growing our production and cash-flow.”

Queenstown Update:

In December 2021, Pulse cleaned out a horizontal well drilled by Pulse in 2018 (capital cost $185,000), moving the well from shut-in / non-producing status to production rates of approximately 75 BOE/D (71% oil). Pulse is in the process of a second 100% interest horizontal well clean-out from the same surface pad and expects similar results. Robust commodity prices and a better understanding of the required operation and potential clean out results supported this work as we continue to strengthen Pulse cashflow moving forward.

Bigoray Reactivation Update:

Pulse’s team has re-activated a number of historical producing wells in the Bigoray area, while continuing to acquire core assets. Many of our acquisitions are via abandoned or suspended pipelines and production facilities (at little to no cost) from the AER’s Orphaned Well Association, or from third parties looking to divest of liabilities associated with excess infrastructure.

Pulse’s newly acquired infrastructure, combined with the Company’s existing Bigoray production facilities, is providing immediate monetisation opportunities for shut-in oil and gas wells. Importantly the longer term goal of this acquisition work is to provide key components necessary to advance the Company’s EOR mandate.

Bigoray EOR:

Pulse has made several investments at much lower cost than initially estimated to progress the EOR, including the completion of the Bigoray production facility and critical pipeline acquisitions.

Company President Drew Cadenhead noted; “Our management and operations team remains focused on all aspects of the Company’s operations such as risk, cost, cashflow, production, reserves and much more, but we know our prime goal is the initiation of the miscible flood in our two Bigoray oil pools. With all wells in that plan already drilled, we’re fortunate the drilling risk has been taken out of the equation, meaning we can see the goal-line, and by employing proven EOR technology, we can start focusing on monetisation without any further drilling or associated reclamation liabilities. Our newly re-activated production has coincided with strong oil price increases to accelerate our entire EOR timeline.” Cadenhead also noted, “Pulse has existed in survival mode for the past two years as global circumstances stalled oil and gas investment momentum. We’ve made it through now, and it is clear there is an increasing energy supply shortage that continues to increase oil and gas prices as the reality of the push towards de-carbonization conflicts with the reality of near-term fossil fuel demands. It’s a good time to own assets like our Bigoray oil pools, it’s time to get busy.”

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years. The Company plans to institute a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing just 35% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders. Pulse’s total reclamation liabilities are just $2.23 Million, which, when compared to many peers in the industry in Western Canada, are very low.

