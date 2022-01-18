Healthy Extracts Reports Preliminary Q4 2021 Gross Revenue up 72% Sequentially to a Record $770,000; Full Year 2022 on Track to more than Double to over $3.3 Million

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, reported preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Gross revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to total approximately $770,000, up 72% sequentially and up more than 519% over the same year-ago quarter, with gross margin expected to exceed 65%. Revenue for the full year is expected to total approximately $1.7 million, increasing 31%.

“Our strengthening performance throughout 2021 demonstrates how our sales have been ramping up through both our distribution and direct-to-consumer channels, including our subscription-based product offerings,” stated Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “These results also reflect a rapidly growing customer base with increasing customer lifetime value that has now exceeded $500. We’re finding that once customers discover our products, they keep coming back for more.”

“We ended the year exceptionally strong with a record quarter,” continued Pitts, “which was highlighted by new purchase orders from key distributors and manufacturers indicating a resurgence in our wholesale business.”

The company’s 2021 performance also reflects how it has strategically expanded its portfolio of naturally formulated, clinically proven supplements for supporting heart and brain health. This includes the roll-out of two new high-potency natural formulations containing the company’s exclusive Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™.

According to Healthy Extracts’ recently appointed EVP of sales and marketing, J. Scott Landers: “While these new formulations support heart health on their own, they can also be taken with other statin medications like Rosuvastatin, one of the most prescribed drugs for reducing cardiometabolic risk.”

Clinical studies have demonstrated that the polyphenols and flavonoids contained in Healthy Extracts’ proprietary Citrus Bergamot formulations can significantly enhance the beneficial effects of Rosuvastatin.

Supporting the company’s outlook for continued strong growth in 2022, Healthy Extracts recently introduced a new line of brain, physical performance and women’s hormone health products in partnership with Whitney Johns, the company’s first major influencer under its recently launched brand influencer program.



“To add further fuel to our growth in 2022, we already have in the works a number of new clinically-backed formulations for additional indications like hormone support and gut health,” added Pitts. “Combined with our expanding sales channels, including Amazon where we have become a very active seller, we believe we are well on course for at least 100% organic revenue growth in 2022.

“We also expect to realize certain advantages from our supply chain management and significant post-acquisition overhead reductions, with this supporting a transition to cash flow positive by second half this year.”



The company plans to report its full year 2021 results before the end of March.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

