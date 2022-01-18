Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Market to Reach US$53.4 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817904/?utm_source=GNW
The global economic crisis is expected to foster the demand for F&A BPO activities, as the service needs less customization when the process and technology are outsourced (in comparison to customer care and HR BPO). Growing demand for transparency and increased regulations are driving companies to standardize their F&A (Finance and Accounting) BPO activities. The move towards standardization is also driving the incorporation of best practices in financial management, which is major driving factor for the adoption of F&A BPO services. The regulated nature of numerous F&A standards allows BPO service providers to deploy a common platform for various customers, thereby reducing customization, improving margins, and allowing customers to capitalize on the economies of scale. Number of new companies starting to use accounting outsourcing each year has been constantly increasing while the service contracts of older clients have also been extending for outsourcing companies. Going forward, outsourcing service providers would increasingly harness advanced technologies like machine automation and artificial intelligence for speeding up tasks and increasing productivity for clients. The finance and accounting outsourcing domain is witnessing a pressing need for providers to migrate from archaic pricing models towards automation initiatives to stay relevant and ensure renewal of service contracts.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Multi-Process F&A BPO, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$19.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Source-To-pay Outsourcing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026
The Finance and Accounting Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 45.7% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In Asia Pacific, adoption of latest technologies would drive accounting software market growth.
Record-to-Report Outsourcing Segment to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2026
In the global Record-to-Report Outsourcing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$837.3 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 142 Featured)
- Accenture PLC
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Exlservice Holdings, Inc.
- Genpact
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys BPM Limited
- Serco Group Plc
- Sutherland Global Services
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817904/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Impact on Business Process Outsourcing
COVID-19 Crisis Accelerates Demand for F&A Outsourcing
Finance and Accounting Outsourcing: A Brief Prelude
EXHIBIT 2: FAO Adoption (in %) by End-Use Markets: 2020
Key Benefits of Outsourcing Finance and Accounting Operations
Financial Savings and Reduction in Overhead Costs
Access to Vast Talent Pool
Increasing Working Capital
Risk Transference to Supplier
Realizing Business Value
Helps Companies to Expand and Achieve Business Growth
Access of Advanced Systems and Technologies
Improved Accuracy and Processes
Focus on Integrated Solutions
Offers Real-Time, Relevant Information
Proactive Accounting
Addressing Clients Requirements
When Should Businesses Opt for Outsourced Finance and
Accounting Services
Key Finance and Accounting Services to Outsource
Impact of Finance and Accounting on Company?s Valuation
Market Outlook
Competition
Leading Players across Various FAO Verticals
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Companies Increasingly Move to Disruptive Technologies to
Enhance Capabilities
Automation to Help Players Stay Ahead in Finance & Accounting
Outsourcing Game
Robotic Process Automation Makes Drastic Improvement in
Response Times
AI and ML Seek a Bigger Role in FAO
Growing Role of IoT in F&A
Data Analytics Gains Importance as Increasing Number of
Enterprises Leverage Data to Meet Business Objectives
FAO Firms Leverage Blockchain Technology
Industry Witnesses Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Accounting
Software
Rise in Adoption of Digitization Drives in F& A Industry
CFOs Seek Digital Finance & Accounting Providers to Re-Imagine
Finance Operations
Social Media Networking Trend Transforms Business Strategies
Advisory Services Record Strong Growth
Multi-Source Approach Gathers Steam
Benefits of Multi-Sourcing Approach
Offshore Staffing for Remote Working : The New Norm
Businesses Pay Heavy Attention on New Strategies
Increasing Number of Retiring Accountants and a Tight
Accounting Market Drive Companies Turn to Outsourcing
Rise in new Rules and Regulations, Income Tax Changes Drive Demand
Increased Focus on Data Security Drive Companies to Turn to FAOs
EXHIBIT 3: Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
EXHIBIT 4: Cyberattacks by Type in Millions: 2020H1
EXHIBIT 5: Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization
Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2020
F&A Outsourcing Offers Improved Businesses Value
Big Data Remains in Contention to Streamline Operations
Rise in Adoption of Accounting Software
Small and Midsize Businesses Make a Headway
Emergence of Business Process Utility
Millennials Emerge as a Lucrative Market
EXHIBIT 6: Working Age Population by Generation: 2010, 2021,
and 2030
EXHIBIT 7: US Workforce Population by Age Group: 2009, 2019 and
2029
EXHIBIT 8: Global Millennials Population by Region (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North
America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of
World
Brexit Requirements to Increase Business for Accounting
Outsourcing Firms
Industry Witnesses Increased investments in Onshore and
Nearshore Capabilities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Spending for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-Process F&A
BPO by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Multi-Process F&A BPO by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Process F&A BPO by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Source-to-Pay
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Source-to-Pay Outsourcing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Source-to-Pay
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Spending for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Record-to-Report
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Record-to-Report
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Record-to-Report
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Spending for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Procure-to-Pay
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Procure-to-Pay
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Spending for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Order-to-Cash
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Order-to-Cash Outsourcing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Order-to-Cash
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Spending for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay
Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay
Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending
for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,
Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and
Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay
Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay
Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending
for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,
Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and
Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay
Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay
Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending
for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,
Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and
Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay
Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay
Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending
for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,
Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and
Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Spending for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay
Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay
Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending
for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,
Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and
Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay
Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay
Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending
for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,
Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and
Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay
Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay
Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Spending for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,
Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and
Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay
Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay
Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending
for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,
Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and
Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay
Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay
Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Finance and Accounting
Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending
for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,
Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and
Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Finance
and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Spending for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,
Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and
Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Finance
and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Spending for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,
Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and
Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Finance
and Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Multi-Process F&A BPO,
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing, Record-to-Report Outsourcing,
Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and Order-to-Cash Outsourcing
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Finance and
Accounting Outsourcing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Spending for Multi-Process F&A BPO, Source-to-Pay Outsourcing,
Record-to-Report Outsourcing, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing and
Order-to-Cash Outsourcing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 142
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817904/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________