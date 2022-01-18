Amsterdam-Based Online Art Gallery ‘Art By Maudsch’ Changes The Way People Buy Art

Amsterdam, Netherlands, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is still causing major problems for artists, art galleries, and museums worldwide. Lockdowns and restrictions are for many independent, upcoming artists a huge barrier to present and distribute their artwork. Not only that, art appreciators couldn’t visit galleries or art auctions to acquire real, handmade art.

This is where Art by Maudsch jumps in; an online art gallery where you are able to buy handmade paintings, painted by professional artists from all over the world, at fair, affordable prices. This way, the artists are provided with a platform to exhibit their newest work, and people are able to browse all kinds of spectacular art pieces from the comfort of their own homes.

Because besides (oversized) abstract paintings, realistic paintings, and portrait paintings, Art by Maudsch also has a variety of oversized canvas art and wide landscape paintings. Their user-friendly website gives you a clear overview of all their different art pieces, while simultaneously providing you with many photo impressions and even close-up photos of their paintings. These photos make it easier for the customer to see whether a particular painting is suitable for their own home interior!

But what happens if you like a painting but you first would like to make some adjustments in order to make it suit your home interior better? That is no problem at all. With Art by Maudsch you are in direct contact with the artists themselves, and can therefore easily ask for any personal adjustments. In fact, you can even ask them for a video or photo review of your ordered painting. Then, only when you give your approval, it will be sent out to you without any expenses whatsoever!

Like the fact that great art should be preserved at any cost, Art by Maudsch believes mother nature should be preserved as well! That’s why, thanks to a collaboration with One Tree Planted, Art by Maudsch plants one tree around the globe for every ordered painting. This way, they minimize their impact on the environment and reduce their ecological footprint. Also using sustainable and organic canvases, Art by Maudsch does what it can, helping the world to become a more sustainable and more picturesque place.

Amsterdam-Based Modern Paintings Online Art Gallery Changes How People Buy Art.

From huge, beautiful canvas sets to small, subtle portrait paintings, Art by Maudsch has something to offer for any empty wall in your home! All paintings are handmade with love, care, and a lot of attention to detail. With a great 24/7 international customer service - that is always there for you to help you out - start your journey to your own handmade art piece now, at Art by Maudsch!

