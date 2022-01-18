Global Bearings Market to Reach US$162.1 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817849/?utm_source=GNW

Bearings enable rotational or linear movement; reduce friction between moving rotary components in various industrial products and mechanical components; in addition to supporting rotating parts for achieving desired motion; managing stress; and reducing energy consumption for machineries. Bearings make machines move effortlessly and play a crucial role in the long term utility of machines and mechanical systems. Demand for bearings is dynamic, and closely linked to global GDP trends, given their widespread use in capital goods and engineering industries. Bearings represent an essential commodity in the manufacturing sector, playing an indispensable role in several industries, including heavy machinery, aerospace, automotive, railways, and various other segments. Much of the development on the technology front in the bearings industry concerns only usage of newer materials, increasing efficiency of the bearings, and manufacturing bearings specific to certain applications. The bearings market is also gaining from strong government support to the industry in terms of positive initiatives, R&D activity and tax incentives that are favoring bearing production.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bearings estimated at US$113.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$162.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Roller Bearings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$75 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ball Bearings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33% share of the global Bearings market. Roller bearings, commonly used in heavy-duty moderate-speed applications, constitute the largest and fastest growing product category within the bearings market. Roller bearings have greater load capacities than ball bearings of the same size.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $51.6 Billion by 2026



The Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.1% share in the global market. China, the world second`s largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$51.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$55.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The growth in market in the near future will be driven by increased use of the bearings in various applications such as heavy machinery, mining, automotive, infrastructure development, agriculture, power generation, and construction. Additionally, increasing demand for customized bearings is likely to create new growth opportunities for the bearings market globally. Also, increase in demand pertaining to specialized bearings for addressing varied challenges and requirements of the industry are expected to drive bearings market growth. The bearings market is further driven by the increasing demand for large-bore anti-friction bearings in the manufacturing industry, for heavy machineries, and in the renewable energy sector for wind turbines.



Ball Bearings Segment to Reach $52.4 Billion by 2026



Ball bearings are another major type of bearings sold globally. Point-contact is the main feature of all ball bearings. Various kinds include single row ball bearings, double row ball bearings thrust ball bearings and angular contact ball bearings. These bearings are ideally suited for aerospace, computer peripheral, dental, industrial, and medical applications. Other ball bearings include plastic ball bearings and stainless miniature bearings. Growth in the ball bearings segment is primarily driven due to the various advantages that the product offers, including cost-effective and easy replacement; easy availability within the market; capability of decreasing friction even in minor contact surfaces; and improved performance of the motor. Global market for Ball Bearings segment is estimated at US$37.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$52.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 5.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Ball Bearings segment. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$16.3 Billion by 2026.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Bearings: Vital Anti-Friction Parts in Modern Mechanical Machinery

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,

Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

EXHIBIT 2: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 4: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

How the Automotive, Aerospace, Construction & Heavy Machinery

Industries Were Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New

Normal?

The Automotive Industry

Heavy Machinery Industry

The Aerospace Industry

The Construction Industry

EXHIBIT 6: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Bearings: Major Types & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Here?s What to Expect in the Market, Now & Beyond

Spotlight on China as a Major Market for Bearings

Are Bearings Ready for Industry 4.0?

Predictive Maintenance as the Hallmark of IIoT Drives Focus on

Smart Bearings

EXHIBIT 7: Market to Witness Unconventional Growth for Smart

Bearings as Adoption of Predictive Analytics in Failure &

Maintenance Rises on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of

Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Bright Outlook for Automotive Bearings, Barring Chip Shortage &

Ensuing Auto Production Woes That Casts a Temporary Dampener

on Demand in the OEM Market

Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much

Awaited Recovery

EXHIBIT 8: Uncomfortably Placed Automakers Pass the Pain to

Bearing Manufacturers as Chip Shortage Leaves Production

Idling: Global Number of Vehicles in Production Impacted by

Shortages (In 000 Units) by Region as of August 2021

Automotive Bearings Market & Its Dynamics

Focus on Lightweighting Boosts Demand for Light Weight Bearings

EXHIBIT 9: Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in

Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative

Lightweight Bearings: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials

Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Lighter, Smarter Transport Vehicles to Ushers in Opportunities

for Innovative 3D Printed & Smart Bearing Solutions in Railway &

Aerospace Industries

EXHIBIT 10: Future Fleet Expansion Plans Guided by Fuel

Efficiency & Strict Emission Regulations to Benefit Innovative

Bearing Products: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet

Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for

2019 and 2039

EXHIBIT 11: Smart Bearings to Benefit from the Expected

Investments in Rail Transport Infrastructure: Global Rail

Transport Network by Length (In Kilometers) by Country for

the Years 2020

Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic

Living to Spur Opportunities in the Construction Sector

Strong Outlook for Autonomous Farm Equipment to Benefit Demand

in the Agriculture End-Use Segment

EXHIBIT 12: Growing Use of Autonomous Farm Equipment Expands

the Addressable Market Opportunity for Bearings in the

Agriculture End-Use Sector: Global Opportunity for Autonomous

Farm Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025

and 2027

Continuous Innovation Remains Crucial for Market Growth

Focus on Lightweighting Has Manufacturers Looking Beyond Steel



