Global Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach US$28.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Carbonate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817762/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is set to be driven as a result of increasing consumption of the material from end-use industries. The demand for calcium carbonate in the paper industry is anticipated to be fueled by increasing production of bulkier and brighter paper for different applications. The compound is also used widely in paints and coating industries, which has further been augmenting the market. The demand for the compound has been increasing across the plastic manufacturing industries as it is used in combination with various thermosets and thermoplastics. As the production cost for calcium carbonate is very low, it is preferred widely in various industries as a cheap ingredient. Growth in the global market post COVID-19 would be driven by improving construction activity and surging demand from various industries such as plastic, paper & pulp, packaging and automotive.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Carbonate estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$21.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Precipitated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.1% share of the global Calcium Carbonate market. The global consumption of precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) is significantly influenced by the dynamics of its two major end-use markets, plastics and paper. The recent years witnessed rise in number of satellite plants for precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) production in countries such as India and China to address the needs of the global paper industry. Precipitated calcium carbonate is utilized as a rheology modifier in a variety of sealants such as formulations of PVC plastisols which find use in the automotive industry.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8 Billion by 2026
The Calcium Carbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.62% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents a key market due to increasing demand from end-use industries and strong construction activity. Paper continues to be the primary end-user industry, with China representing the primary consumer. Rising consumption of food and favorable macroeconomic scenario are propelling the demand for packaging products, creating a fertile ground for overall expansion of the market. North America is also a major calcium carbonate market. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the strong industrial base with key manufacturers.
Select Competitors (Total 126 Featured)
- ACCM
- AGSCO Corporation
- Blue Mountain Minerals
- Calcinor, S.A.
- Carmeuse
- Carthage Crushed Limestone
- Cerne Calcium Company
- Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Columbia River Carbonates
- Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co. Ltd.
- GLC Minerals, LLC
- Graymont Limited
- Greer Industries, Inc.
- Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
- Huber Engineered Materials
- Imerys S.A.
- Lhoist North America
- Longcliffe Quarries Ltd.
- Maruo Calcium Co., Ltd.
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Mississippi Lime Company
- Newpark Resources, Inc.
- Okutama Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Omya AG
- Pennsy Supply, Inc.
- Provale Holding S/A
- Provençale SA
- SCHAEFER KALK GmbH & Co. KG
- SCR-Sibelco NV
- Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha, Ltd.
- United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817762/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3): A Prelude
EXHIBIT 1: Percentage Share of CaCO3 in Paper Pipes and Window
Profiles by Volume
Calcium Carbonate Processing
Physical Properties of Calcium Carbonate
Application Markets
Types of Calcium Carbonate
Difference between GCC and PCC
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 IMPACT ON CALCIUM CARBONATE MARKET
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global Calcium Carbonate Production Capacity: An Insight
EXHIBIT 3: Global Calcium Carbonate Market (2020): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Production Capacity by Segment - GCC and
PCC
EXHIBIT 4: Global GCC Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown
of Production Capacity by Geographic Region
EXHIBIT 5: Global PCC Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown
of Production Capacity by Geographic Region
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Paper Industry Remains the Leading End-Use Market for Calcium
Carbonate
Revival of Demand in Paints & Coatings and Construction
Materials in Post Pandemic Era
EXHIBIT 6: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Global Construction Industry on the Road to Revival
Building Renovations & Remodeling: Another Major Market
Opportunity
EXHIBIT 7: Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Increasing Consumption of Plastics to Give a Boost to the Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons
for the Years 2009 through 2021
EXHIBIT 9: Per Capita Consumption of Plastics by Country/
Region: 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Global Plastics Production by Region/Country
(in %): 2020
Plastic Packaging: A Growing End-Use Vertical
Rise in Consumption of Adhesives and Sealants to Drive Demand
for Calcium Carbonate
EXHIBIT 11: Global Market for Adhesives in US$ Billions for
2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
COMPETITION
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturers Engage in Novel CaCO3 Products for Paints &
Coatings and Paper industry to Reduce Carbon Footprint
Biopolymers: A New Market Opportunity
Application of CaCO3 in Pure Water Gains Momentum
Food Grade CaCO3 on Rise
EXHIBIT 12: Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2020
Food Grade Calcium Carbonate Market to be boosted by Vegan
Population
Nano Calcium Carbonate: A Potential Market
Increasing Use in Packaging and Tissue Products
New Variety of PCC-Blended Portland Cements
PCC Gains Preference over GCC in Paper Industry
Precipitated Calcium Carbonate as Effective Alternative to
Kaolin Clay
High Transportation Costs Drive Installation of Satellite Plants
EXHIBIT 13: Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market
by End-Use Application: 2020
Decorative Paints Register Strong Demand Driving Growing of CaCO3
Paper Industry Remains the Leading End-Use Market for GCC
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ground by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ground by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Precipitated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Precipitated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Precipitated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives &
Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Adhesives & Sealants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Adhesives & Sealants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
FGCC Market Gains Demand
Demand for High Quality Paper Buoys Demand in the Ailing Paper
Industry
EXHIBIT 14: Paper and Paperboard Production Capacity in the US
(in Million Metric Tons): 2018-2024
Paper Mill Closures amid COVID-19 Impacts Demand
Paints & Coatings: A Major Market
Manufacturers of Plastics Quickly Adapt to Changing Demand
Patterns
Competition
EXHIBIT 15: Market Share of Leading Calcium Carbonate Suppliers
in the US: 2020
Export - Import Scenario
EXHIBIT 16: Calcium Carbonate Exports in the US (2020):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Destination
Country
EXHIBIT 17: Calcium Carbonate Imports in the US (2020):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of
Origin
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 18: Production of Processed Paper and Cardboard in
China (in million metric tons): July 2019 - June 2021
Steady Growth in Paints & Coatings Market to Buoy Demand
Market Analytics
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ground and Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Calcium
Carbonate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817762/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________