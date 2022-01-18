2022 Kibo Eclipse E-Commerce Training Program & Free Bonuses by Aidan Booth

Wanchai, China , Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new training program provides high-level strategies and expert guidance for anyone wanting to create their own business selling products online. Over eight weeks, participants will discover expert insights into how to succeed in the digital space.

More information on the Kibo Eclipse program and the free bonuses by Chris Munch for new Kibo buyters can be found at: https://muncheye.com/aidan-booth-steve-clayton-kibo-eclipse

On Muncheye users can find an in-depth review of the eCommerce training program and the business model as well as 10 value-packed bonuses including:

– “Video Ads For Your Top 10 Selling Products to Double Your Sales”

– “Three Month Google Campaign”

– “Done For You Reputation Campaign for your Ecom Brand”

– “Niche Plan & Feedback from Chris Munch”

– “The Kibo Local Marketing Pack”

– “Kibo Eclipse Training Rapid Summary Guide”

and more.

Following the release of the new program, several reviews have been launched online from members and those with early access. They highlight the core advantages of signing up, and note that anyone can start selling within 24 to 48 hours.

One of the main benefits of Kibo Eclipse is that it provides an innovative new approach to selling products. Store owners don’t need to use Amazon or Shopify, and they don’t have to rely on Facebook Ads.

The team behind the program have simplified the process and the innovative algorithm for product selection. This means members can access a wide variety of pre-approved and high-converting products, supplied from the USA.

Kibo Eclipse web stores are fully “done for you”, so entrepreneurs don’t need any web design or coding experience. They simply have to generate a domain name and logo using the cutting-edge software, and launch their website automatically.

Aidan Booth has established a reputation as a highly successful internet entrepreneur, and has a range of successful coaching programs and marketing products. These include The Blueprint Academy and Online Marketing Classroom. Steve Clayton was the CFO of a Fortune 500 company, and has years of experience helping entrepreneurs to succeed online.

Their combined expertise and skills have led to Kibo Eclipse being a highly popular launch, with aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide wanting to leverage their expertise for brand growth.

The training program consists of a core eight-week series called the Kibo Incubator. This provides a proven roadmap for developing and growing an e-commerce business from scratch.

Other elements include Kibo JumpStart, Kibo HQ, Kibo Oracle, and a variety of other modules to facilitate faster business growth.

A spokesperson for the program states: “What makes this different to other e-commerce methods is that this is much faster and easier for people to implement, even if they have no previous experience. This is a rock-solid, consistent business model which does not involve Amazon, inventory or overseas suppliers. Plus, you don’t need to be in the US to make this work.”

Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton invite users to learn how to manage profitable eCommerce shops and become responsible for their success and future. Interested parties can learn more about the 8 weeks of guided video training, live group coaching and automated store building and management software Kibo Eclipse at: https://muncheye.com/aidan-booth-steve-clayton-kibo-eclipse

Website: https://muncheye.com/